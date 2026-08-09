Review: Hale Centre Theatre’s JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a Dazzling Display

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JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is a dazzling display of color, character, music, and movement.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber) retells the beloved Bible story of Joseph, who is sold into slavery in Egypt by his eleven jealous brothers, only to eventually rise to power. Will he seek revenge or offer the hand of forgiveness? With minor exception, the irreverent retelling is more concerned with pastiche and parody of various musical genres than it is with emotional resonance.

Ethan Kelso brings his rich voice and affable personality to Joseph (double cast with Zack Wilson). Bailee Morris is a calming presence as the Narrator (double cast with Adrien Swenson) with a singing voice that guides the story with panache.

Other spotlighted roles include Joseph LeBaron as Jacob/Potiphar (double cast with David Weekes), Bryan Matthew Hague as Pharoah (single cast, understudied by Darick Pead), Rob Naylor as Reuben (double cast with Geoff Reynolds), Matt Baxter as Simeon/Baker (double cast with Phil Lewis), Ben Lowell as Levi (double cast with Ryland Despain), Brock Dalgleish as Naphtali (double cast with Abram Yarbro), Addison Welch as Issachar (double cast with Abrin Tinney), Brandon Maner as Asher (double cast with Abrin Tinney), Matthew Tripp as Dan (double cast with Ian Fernandez Andersen), Enzo Willis as Zebulon/Baker (double cast with Ren Cottam), Prince Ko as Gad (double cast with Jeremy Platt), Eli Zemp as Benjamin (double cast with Ratanak Ung), Alec Powell as Judah (double cast with Yahosh Bonner), and Brie Wadsworth as Potiphar’s Wife (double cast with Corinne Adair).

It is much appreciated that the sound at Hale Centre Theatre is always clearly amplified, but in this case the sweetened tracks could be lowered a bit in favor of the soloists’ vocals.

The delightful choreography by Lindsey D. Smith reflects the cast’s strong dance technique across perfectly placed moves small and large, with the flawless lifts in “Those Canaan Days” a highlight. The aerial choreography by Ramsi Nia Stoker is charged with electricity.

A 1960s vibe pervades much of the show, along with a modern rock concert atmosphere, but no specific concept from director Jennifer Parker Hohl overrides the straight-forward script/score.

The set by Nate Bertone is simply laid out but highly adaptable. Part of it makes good use of some pieces from last season’s THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, adding a sparkling sheen to them, and piles of desert sand pooled under rising platforms are a nice touch.

The rock concert lighting and colorful video/projections by Jaron Kent Hermansen really elevate everything going on, with Joseph’s prison cell especially cleverly created.

The costumes by Jen Caprio add significant personality to the musical numbers with various styles of tennis shoes an unqualified highpoint.

As one of Utah’s favorite shows on one of its favorite stages, tickets will be hard to come by!

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT plays through October 24, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.

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