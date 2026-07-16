Tickets to BEETLEJUICE North American Tour at the Eccles on Sale This Week
Performances will run August 8 - 13, 2023.
Broadway at the Eccles revealed that single tickets for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice will go on sale Friday, July 17. Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown(“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom). Beetlejuice includes scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner
William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (“Forrest Gump”), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; casting by Geoff Josselson Casting; and the line producer is Jenny Gersten.
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