Video: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Hale Centre Theatre

NEW! Utah Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Utah & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A new trailer has surfaced for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, offering a colorful preview of Hale Centre Theatre's current staging of the family musical. The theatre describes the show as lighting up the stage with "all the colors, all the music, all the fun," noting that tickets are selling quickly for the run.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT retells the biblical story of Joseph, who is sold into slavery in Egypt by his eleven jealous brothers, only to eventually rise to power. The musical has long been a favorite for its blend of upbeat, genre-hopping numbers and its accessible, family-friendly storytelling.

Hale Centre Theatre's staging of the musical was previously reviewed by BroadwayWorld, which called the production a dazzling display of color, character, music, and movement. The theatre had also released early rehearsal footage giving audiences a glimpse of the show taking shape before its run began.

Don't Miss a Utah News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...