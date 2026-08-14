THE OUTSIDERS Tour to Play Salt Lake City This Fall

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Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced that single tickets for the Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, are now on sale.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still 'lots of good in the world.'

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto 'Albee' Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Speech Text & Dialect Coach Gigi Buffington. Music Supervision & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley, Music Direction by Remy Kurs. Production Supervision by Beverly Jenkins, Production Stage Management by Edmond O'Neal. Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

The Outsiders opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024, to rave reviews and continues to play to sold out houses at the Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). The New York Post proclaims The Outsiders as 'THE BEST NEW MUSICAL OF THE SEASON.' 'STUNNING THINGS ARE HAPPENING ON THE STAGE OF THE JACOBS THEATER. Electrifying. Astonishing. Endlessly effective. The Outsiders has been made with so much love and sincerity. It is fair to call it golden.' says The New York Times. Entertainment Weekly says, 'The Outsiders has a heart of gold and THE POWER TO INSPIRE AN ENTIRE GENERATION.' 'AN EXHILARATING WORLD OF MOVEMENT WITH HIGH-OCTANE CHOREOGRAPHY,' states New York Magazine. Time Out New York calls it 'RAW AND MORE PULSE-POUNDING than anything else on Broadway right now.'

The Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Outsiders from Sony Masterworks Broadway is now available at https://theoutsidersbroadway.lnk.to/castalbum.

The world premiere of The Outsiders was produced by La Jolla Playhouse, Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director and Debby Buchholz, Managing Director, in March 2023. OutsidersMusical.com

Tickets available at BroadwayAtTheEccles.com or by calling 801-355-2787 (ARTS). The Outsiders will play Eccles Theater, November 10-15, 2026. Groups orders of 10+ or more email Chris Schneider or call 317-632-5183 to order today.

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Related Stories 1 THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour Recoups Investment

The Outsiders North American Tour has recouped its capitalization of $11,000,000 after 29 weeks on the road. Learn more about the tour and how to get tickets to an upcoming stop here! 2 THE OUTSIDERS Coming to Louisville This August

THE OUTSIDERS, winner of four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will play The Kentucky Center in Louisville for a limited engagement presented by PNC Broadway in Louisville. 3 Review: THE OUTSIDERS at The Fisher Theatre

Do you want to see a show with some of the most exciting and breathtaking stage combat you’ve ever seen? Do you want to see a cast perform some of the most buttery smooth vocals currently on tour? Then I implore you to get tickets for The Outsiders performing at the Fisher Theatre through March 15th. Run, don’t walk, to get your tickets because this show is the one that you will likely walk away with your jaw on the floor.