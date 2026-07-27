Video: MORIARTY Rehearsals at Hale Centre Theatre

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Get a look inside rehearsals for MORIARTY, Ken Ludwig's take on Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, at Hale Centre Theatre. The behind-the-scenes clip gives audiences an early look at the cast preparing for the production ahead of its opening.

The show brings the famous detective and his companion back together for what the theatre describes as an all-new adventure blending mystery, comedy and nonstop twists. Ken Ludwig is credited with the script, continuing the writer's history of comic and mystery-driven stage works.

Hale Centre Theatre is billing the staging as a regional premiere, running August 17 through November 14, 2026. The trailer notes that the footage comes from an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the cast bringing the production to life during rehearsals.

The theatre has been active with video previews for its recent slate of productions, including a rehearsal look and trailer for its staging of OUR TOWN earlier this year. Tickets for MORIARTY are available through the theatre's website.

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