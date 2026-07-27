Video: JOSEPH Rehearsals at Hale Centre Theatre

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Hale Centre Theatre has posted a second rehearsal trailer for its upcoming 2026 production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat running August 3rd through 24th, giving fans an early glimpse of the show taking shape behind the scenes. The clip continues a series of preview videos the theatre has been rolling out ahead of the production's run.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is known as a family-friendly musical retelling of the biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors, built around a score of catchy, genre-hopping songs. Hale Centre Theatre describes the upcoming staging as a colorful, high-energy production packed with laughter and heart, aimed at audiences of all ages.

The theatre is encouraging patrons to book early, noting in its promotion for the show that performances are filling fast. The rehearsal trailer offers a behind-the-scenes look at the cast preparing the production before it opens to the public.

Hale Centre Theatre has been steadily releasing trailers and rehearsal footage for its 2026 season lineup, following a similar promotional approach used for its recent staging of OUR TOWN, which also featured an inside look at rehearsals before opening.

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