Pygmalion Productions Magic Show to Open at Ring Around the Rose

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Repertory Dance Theatre's 'Ring Around the Rose' will welcome Pygmalion Productions to the stage on October 10, 2026, at 11:00 am. This Utah theatre staple will present a fun magic show with professional actor, Brenda Hattingh Peatross.

Brenda Hattingh Peatross has been doing magic at children's birthday parties and other functions for over 15 years. With her extensive experience, she will present an interactive magic show and a fun activity! This show is specifically designed for ages 4-8, but everyone is welcome!

Brenda Hattingh Peatross has appeared in Julie Jensen's plays, TWO HEADED and TENDERHOOKS, both directed by Fran Pruyn. Brenda has appeared in other Pygmalion shows such as BODY AWARENESS directed by Morag Shepherd. And Patty in the play Be Here Now, under the direction of Jason Bowcutt. When not rehearsing or performing, Brenda enjoys hiking with her husband and their pups in the Mountains, making rugs and illustrating children's books.

Pygmalion Productions will also be in production of their fall show, WITCH. The Ring Around the Rose show will be performed on the set of this play so audience members will get a behind-the-scenes look at a professional theater production!

As is always the case with Ring Around the Rose, the show will be wiggle-friendly and delight young audiences while introducing them to the world of theater.

Event Details

Who: Pygmalion Productions - Magic Show!

What: RDT's Ring Around the Rose

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 11:00 am

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre (138 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101)

How: $10.50 (including all fees) tickets available through ArtTix, 801-534-1000, or at the box office

About RDT's Ring Around the Rose

Ring Around The Rose is a wiggle-friendly series of performances for children and families that explores the magical world of the arts including dance, theatre, music and storytelling. All shows begin at 11:00am at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W Broadway, SLC.

Ring Around The Rose is supported in part by: The Utah Division of Arts and Museums, National Endowment for the Arts, Salt Lake City Arts Council, and the Salt Lake County Zoo Arts & Parks Program.

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