HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Golden Snitch Lottery At Eccles Theater

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Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced the Golden Snitch Digital Drawing for the upcoming engagement of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD. For the September 19-27 performances, Golden Snitch Digital Drawing will open at 12:00 p.m. local time on Friday, September 4 and close on Thursday, Sept 17 at 9:30 a.m. local time.

For subsequent performances, Golden Snitch Digital Drawing will open at 12:00 p.m. local time the Friday prior to the weeks of performance and close at 9:30 a.m. the next Friday.

The six-time Tony® Award-winning production will play Eccles Theater for a limited engagement of four weeks only, September 19 through October 11.

Each winner is allowed to purchase up to two (2) tickets at $40 each. Those who would like to enter during the entry periods can do so by using this link.

How To Enter:

A minimum of ten (10) tickets for every performance will be available for purchase at $40 each.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent by email within one (1) hour of the closing of the drawing at 9:30 a.m. local time the day prior to the desired performance date. Winners will have one (1) hour to claim and pay for the number of tickets included in their winner notification.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter nor does a purchase increase the chance of winning.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for the Digital Drawing. Only one (1) entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded. $40 Tickets must be picked up at will call beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. $40 Tickets are void if resold.

About Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

J.K. Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

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