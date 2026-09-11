HERCULES and More Set For Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2027 Season

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Tuacahn Center for the Arts has announced its 2027 Broadway season of both indoor and outdoor shows. The season will kick off in May with Disney's Hercules the Musical. The season lineup will also include The Prince of Egypt, Hairspray, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.

2027 Season Packages will go on sale on November 3. Learn more about the full lineup below!

OUTDOOR SHOWS

DISNEY'S HERCULES THE MUSICAL

May 14 - Oct 23

Disney’s Hercules brings the legendary hero of Greek mythology to life in a thrilling musical adventure filled with gods, monsters, laughter, and heart. With unforgettable music by Alan Menken and David Zippel, including “Go the Distance,” “Zero to Hero,” and “I Won’t Say I’m in Love,” this larger-than-life story follows Hercules as he discovers his extraordinary heritage and learns that becoming a true hero takes more than strength. Experience this spectacular journey from zero to hero at Tuacahn!

The Prince of Egypt The Musical

April 30 - Oct 22

Journey to ancient Egypt in The Prince of Egypt, the epic musical based on the beloved DreamWorks Animation film. Follow Moses and Ramses, two brothers raised together in a kingdom of privilege, whose lives are forever changed when a secret divides them and Moses discovers his true identity. Featuring the powerful music of Stephen Schwartz, including the Academy Award-winning “When You Believe,” this spectacular story of faith, freedom, brotherhood, and hope comes to breathtaking life at Tuacahn.

HAIRSPRAY

Jul 10 - Oct 21

Get ready to dance, laugh, and fight for what’s right with Hairspray, the big, bold musical bursting with unforgettable songs, outrageous style, and heart. It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and Tracy Turnblad has One Dream: to dance on the popular The Corny Collins Show. When Tracy discovers that her newfound fame gives her a chance to challenge the status quo, she sets out to make her community, and her favorite television show, a place where everyone belongs. Packed with hits like “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” Hairspray is an irresistibly joyful celebration of individuality, inclusion, and the power to stand up and make a difference.

INDOOR SHOWS

The Play That Goes Wrong

Jan 29 - Mar 12

Join us for a murder mystery where absolutely nothing goes according to plan! With collapsing sets, missing props, mistaken identities, and spectacularly bad timing, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy packed with physical humor, unexpected surprises, and nonstop theatrical mayhem. Step inside Tuacahn’s Hafen Theatre for a hilariously disastrous night of theatre where the only thing that goes right is the laughter!

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Nov 19 - Dec 22

Rock around the Christmas tree with Million Dollar Quartet Christmas! Step inside Sun Records in 1956 as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins reunite for a holiday jam session filled with rock ’n’ roll classics, festive favorites, laughter, and heart. With unforgettable music, larger-than-life personalities, and plenty of Christmas cheer, this high-energy holiday musical is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

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