Repertory Dance Theatre's Link Series to Present Molly Heller's THIS WILL DESTROY YOU

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Repertory Dance Theatre will present This Will Destroy You, a new evening-length dance work directed by Molly Heller, as part of its Link Series. The work will premiere September 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Leona Wagner Black Box at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City.

This Will Destroy You explores cycles of grief, labor, care and non-resolution, creating a physical and emotional landscape in which repetition, endurance and vulnerability intersect. Rather than moving toward a clear resolution, the work considers what it means to remain within these cycles and how the body carries and expresses experiences that may never fully resolve.

Creative Team

Choreography and performance are by Stephanie García, Molly Heller, Marissa Mooney, Tara McArthur and Ursula Perry. The production features film and editing by Kellie St. Pierre, original music by Nick Foster and costumes by Roxana Sevilla.

The production is presented through RDT's Link Series, which provides opportunities for artists to develop new work and connect contemporary voices with audiences.

About Molly Heller

Molly Heller is the director of Heartland, a multidisciplinary collective based in Salt Lake City whose work has been presented nationally and internationally. She is also co-owner and co-director of Material gallery with Jorge Rojas and an associate professor in the School of Dance at the University of Utah.

Heller's research explores performance as a healing practice and the relationship between physical expression and emotion. As a performer, she has worked with Naganuma Dance, Netta Yerushalmy, Stephen Koester, Satu Hummasti and Katie Faulkner, and currently performs with Joanna Kotze.

Performance Information

This Will Destroy You will be performed September 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Leona Wagner Black Box at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $29, including fees.

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