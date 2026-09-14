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Video: Joanna Johnson Previews Tuacahn's HAIRSPRAY Ahead of 2027 Season

A season reveal performance offers an early preview of the musical's signature opening number.

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A performance clip from Tuacahn's 2027 season reveal has surfaced online, giving audiences a first glimpse of HAIRSPRAY ahead of its arrival at the Utah amphitheater. The footage captures a rendition of "Good Morning Baltimore," performed live during the announcement event.

HAIRSPRAY follows Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore teenager with big hair and bigger dreams, as she sets out to dance her way onto a local television show while confronting issues of race and body image in 1960s America. The stage musical, built around the beloved opening number showcased in the reveal footage, has become a staple of both Broadway and regional theater seasons.

The performance featured Joanna Johnson alongside Kelsey Lee Smith, Rachel Schoenecker, Julianne Roberts, Evan Tylka, Noah Henry and Sittichai Chaiyahat, with Alex Huff providing accompaniment. Tuacahn has scheduled HAIRSPRAY to run from July 10 through October 21, 2027, as part of its outdoor season lineup.

The reveal event gave fans an early taste of the energy behind the upcoming production, with the cast delivering the number in front of a live audience well ahead of the show's official run.

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