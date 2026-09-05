Video: LES MISÉRABLES Rehearsal Docuseries Continues at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

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Tuacahn Amphitheatre has posted the second installment of its behind-the-scenes docuseries following the rehearsal process for LES MISÉRABLES. Titled 'Before The Barricade: The Making of Les Misérables at Tuacahn Amphitheatre,' the episode takes viewers inside the rehearsal room, tracking the production from its earliest days through the stages where the show begins to take shape ahead of performances at the outdoor venue.

LES MISÉRABLES centers on Jean Valjean's journey of redemption amid the backdrop of 19th-century France, following characters caught up in poverty, injustice and revolution. The musical remains one of the most widely performed titles in musical theatre, drawing audiences to regional and touring productions across the country.

The episode is part of a series filmed and created by Ben Braten, offering audiences a look at the collaboration and preparation involved before the cast performs at Tuacahn's amphitheatre setting beneath the red rock cliffs of Ivins, Utah. The footage emphasizes the process, according to the description, showing 'the work, the collaboration, the challenges, the laughter, and the countless hours' that precede opening night.

The new episode follows an earlier teaser Tuacahn released announcing the docuseries, which promised a closer look at the production for longtime fans of the show. Tuacahn has also staged GREASE and FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL this season, with LES MISÉRABLES running as part of its current lineup.

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