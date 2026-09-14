Video: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Previews 2027 Season at Tuacahn With 'When You Believe'

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Tuacahn Center for the Arts posted a video from its 2027 season reveal, offering a first musical taste of The Prince of Egypt, which the outdoor Utah venue has confirmed will run April 30 through October 22, 2027. The clip centers on performers Kelsey Lee Smith and Rachel Schoenecker delivering the show's best-known song, 'When You Believe,' accompanied by Alex Huff.

The Prince of Egypt is the stage adaptation of the animated film that follows the story of Moses and Ramses, featuring a score built around songs originally introduced in the movie. The musical has been staged in various regional and international productions in recent years, with 'When You Believe' remaining its most recognizable number.

Tuacahn's amphitheater, set against the red rock cliffs of Ivins, Utah, is known for staging large-scale musicals during a spring-through-fall season. The Prince of Egypt's addition to the 2027 lineup extends that outdoor programming into the fall, with the run scheduled to close in late October.

Manhattan Concert Productions has also been staging The Prince of Egypt in concert form at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, a separate presentation directed by Sammi Cannold that recently opened casting submissions for its February 2027 performance, underscoring renewed interest in the title across multiple stages next year.

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