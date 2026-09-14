Video: Sittichai Chaiyahat Sings 'Go The Distance' Previewing Tuacahn's DISNEY'S HERCULES

NEW! Utah Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Utah & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A new video from Tuacahn Center for the Arts offers a preview of its upcoming production of Disney's Hercules: The Musical, featuring a performance of "Go the Distance" from the theatre's season reveal event. The clip shows performer Sittichai Chaiyahat singing the song, accompanied by pianist Alex Huff, giving audiences an early taste of the production nearly two years before it opens.

Disney's Hercules: The Musical is based on the 1997 animated Disney film, adapting the story of the mythological hero for the stage with the film's signature Alan Menken score, including the ballad "Go the Distance," which has become one of the production's most recognizable numbers in various stagings of the property.

Tuacahn, known for staging large-scale musicals in its outdoor amphitheater setting in Southern Utah, announced the production as part of its 2027 season, with performances scheduled to run from May 14 through October 23, 2027. The announcement places Hercules alongside the venue's tradition of mounting big Disney and Broadway titles against its red rock canyon backdrop.

The season reveal video, posted to the theatre's YouTube channel, marks one of the first public glimpses of the upcoming production, well ahead of casting or creative team announcements. Tuacahn has billed the show's arrival with the tagline "it's going to be legendary," signaling anticipation for the 2027 season opener.

Need more Utah Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...