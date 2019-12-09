BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards Update: FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City:

Best Actor (Musical)

Joseph Paul Branca - NEWSIES - Hale Center Theater Orem 6%

Ben Lowell - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Heritage Theatre 6%

Alex Allred - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Best Actor (Play)

Quinn Mattfeld - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 10%

Adam Packard - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 7%

Dave McKenzie - I HATE HAMLET - Heritage Theatre 6%

Best Actress (Musical)

Autumn Best - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Amber Kacherian - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Heritage Theatre 6%

Lindsay Roginski - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn 5%

Best Actress (Play)

Becca Ashton - THE ODD COUPLE - Hale Center Theater Orem 6%

Wendy Oltmanns - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

DeLayne Bluth Dayton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Best Choreography

Ashley Gardner Carlson - NEWSIES - Hale Center Theater Orem 9%

Jeff Whiting - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Jenny Barlow - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Best Costume Design (Musical)

MaryAnne Hill - CINDERELLA - Hale Centre Theatre 13%

Heather McDevitt Barton - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Tammis Boam - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%

Best Costume Design (Play)

Tami Crandall - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 17%

Bill Black - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 13%

Julie Anderson - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Utah Children's Theatre 12%

Best Direction (Musical)

Jeff Whiting - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Alane Schultz - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7%

Brad Carroll - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Utah Shakespeare Festival 6%

Best Direction (Play)

Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 13%

Rodger Sorenson - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 8%

W. Derek Hendricks, Breanne Hendricks - NOISES OFF - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 7%

Best Lighting Design (Musical)

Keith A. Truax - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 11%

William C. Kirkham - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Utah Shakespeare Festival 10%

Mark Rencher - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 10%

Best Lighting Design (Play)

William C. Kirkham - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 31%

Ryan Fallis - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 22%

Jordan Fowler - LEND ME A TENOR - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 15%

Best Music Direction

Nat Zegree - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Derek Myler, Maurie Tarbox - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%

Christopher Babbage - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn 6%

Best Musical

FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn 6%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Best Original/New Work

FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 30%

HAMLETON: TO BE OR NOT TO BE - The Off Broadway Theatre 20%

A WALL APART - The Grand Theatre 19%

Best Play

HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 14%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Hale Centre Theatre 10%

CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 10%

Best Scenic Design (Musical)

Scott Van Dyke - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 13%

Ann Beyersdorfer - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Adam Koch - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn 9%

Best Scenic Design (Play)

Jason Lajka - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 24%

Bobby Swenson - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 19%

Scott Van Dyke - LEND ME A TENOR - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 16%

Best Theatre Company of the Year

Hale Centre Theatre 18%

Tuacahn 12%

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%

Best Touring Production (Musical or Play)

WICKED - Eccles Theater 32%

COME FROM AWAY - Eccles Theater 18%

THE BOOK OF MORMON - Eccles theatre 17%

