Wasatch Theatre Company Will Close its 26th Season With DOG SEES GOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wasatch Theatre Company continues its Storefront Theatre Series with Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead by Bert V. Royal May 10-19 at the George F. Plautz Theatre Co-Op at The Gateway.

Dog Sees God parodies the Peanuts characters, although the Schultz estate declares that they do not endorse the content. The play follows CB (played by Mitch Tyler) and his pals as they navigate teenage angst, friendships, sexuality, and grief.

Dog Sees God was a hit at the New York Fringe Festival in the early 2000s. Royal has revised it recently. Wasatch Theatre Company will be presenting the revised version.

The Storefront Series is Wasatch Theatre Company's response to the national and international Storefront scene. There are many storefront theatres in Chicago, for example. Storefront Theatre allows organizations to play with the dynamics of theatre in a smaller, more intimate space. The first play in the Storefront Series was The Trial of Ayn Rand by William Missouri Downs, which ran a month ago.

Wasatch Theatre Company owns and runs the George F. Plautz Theatre Co-Op, which was formerly the SLC Theatre Co-Op. The space has been renamed in honor of George Plautz, the longtime WTC Board member who passed away in 2023. WTC opened the co-op in January 2023 as a way to network and support theatres through the Salt Lake valley and beyond. Theatre co-ops have been more commonly used throughout the country post-pandemic as a way to sustain theatre companies who may be struggling in the wake of financial challenges since national shutdowns.

The Storefront Theatre Series is in homage to the concept of storefront theatre that has ebbed and flowed throughout the country. There have been storefront theatres as a fabric of the Chicago theatre scene for quite some time, although some of them have struggled since the pandemic. The concept behind Storefront Theatre is that theatre doesn't need formal venues to be meaningful and impactful. Storefront Theatre has the potential to impact participants and audiences on a different, more personal and intimate level.

Tickets for Dog Sees God are available at the Wasatch Theatre Company website.

Play Broadway Games