RDT's LINK Series Celebrates 10 Years Of Cat + Fish Dances with FLING

Repertory Dance Theatre's Link Series will present FLING by Cat + Fish Dances as the first Link series performance of 2024. RDT's Link Series is an outreach program offering independent choreographers the opportunity to present their work in performance. As the first of six performances from independent artists over the coming year, FLING celebrates the 10th anniversary of Cat + Fish Dances and honors the history and establishment of the company. FLING runs May 24-25, 2024 in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theater at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

FLING features four dance works created by Cat Kamrath Monson, Trung “Daniel” Do, Megan O'Brien, and company dancers. Presented in partnership with Repertory Dance Theatre's Link Series and the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts, and Parks program, FLING features new choreography by the director team of Cat Kamrath Monson, Daniel Do, and Megan O'Brien. In addition, a re-staging of the original 2014 Cat + Fish Dances work Swims Our Blood will be performed. Join us to celebrate ten years of the company's commitment to presenting new dance works by female artists and artists of color.

Since 2014, artistic director Cat Kamrath Monson has been creating captivating and accessible contemporary dance works alongside her company, Cat + Fish Dances. The company, currently comprised of 14 dance artists, strives to cultivate a space for artistic individuality and a collection of voices as a guide for collaboration and artistic research.

Over the past 10 years, Cat + Fish Dances has produced 15 original dance works by Cat Kamrath Monson, Trung ‘Daniel Do, Mar Undag, and Megan O'Brien. The company's work has been praised “an outstanding example of modern dance” by Front Row Reviewers. Major themes of the company's work include investigating the body in space, developing physical relationships, and social ideas of seeing and being seen. Lovedancemore praised the company in 2023 for “acknowledg[ing] how much dancers contribute to the artistry of a work and dissolves traditional hierarchies within the creative process.”

FLING is supported by Repertory Dance Theatre's Link Series, the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts, and Parks Program, and the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance.

For more information about the company, visit catandfishdances.org or @catandfishdances on Instagram.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Presented by: Repertory Dance Theatre's Link Series

Company: Cat + Fish Dances

Production: FLING

When: May 24-25, 2024 | 7:30 pm

Venue: Leona Wagner Black Box at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 West Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Cost: $15 // $10 for students

Tickets at the button below



About Repertory Dance Theatre's LINK SERIES

This concert is presented by RDT's LINK Series, an outreach program offering independent choreographers the opportunity to present their work in performance. RDT provides infrastructure and advisory support for production and marketing, while allowing the choreographer to retain artistic autonomy.

