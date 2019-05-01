BWW Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Ziegfeld Theater

Set in the 1920s, the show follows silent film stars Don Lockwood, played by Colton Ward, and Lina Lamont, played by Rebecca Stephens. When talking films hit the scene, the famous duo falls into some trouble, as Lina isn't exactly cut out for the "talkies," with her shrill New Yorker accent that can't seem to be contained.

Enter Kathy Selden, played by Kali Kocherhans, aspiring actress and singer whose voice will save the day as Lina's voiceover...as long as Lina doesn't find out about it.

Lockwood falls hard for Selden, and relies on his best pal Cosmo Brown, played by Heather Luke, to not only keep the voiceover plan from Lina, but his feelings for Selden, too. You see, Lina mistakenly believes what she reads in the tabloids about she and Lockwood being madly in love and destined for marriage.

The story is full of twists, turns, comedy, and fun that you won't want to miss. But mostly you shouldn't miss this killer cast who is exceptionally talented and entertaining.

Ward is picture perfect in the iconic role of Lockwood, a real triple threat with singing, dancing, and acting chops. He really shines, or better yet glistens, in the show's title song number, "Singin' in the Rain." His tap dancing is a delight, and his skills with the umbrella are even more impressive as he dances gracefully in the rain on stage. Kudos on the set design by Caleb Perry, who really made a splash with that scene!

Kocherhans is a gem in her role as Kathy. Her dance skills, especially, were something to be admired. With a background in dancing, Kocherhans made every difficult dance number look easy, and she delivered a performance full of grace. She truly shined in the big dance numbers, which were beautifully and thoughtfully choreographed by Joshua Samuel Robinson, who also directed the show.

I'm confident in saying that Rebecca Stephens was a crowd favorite in her role of Lina Lamont. Stephens delivered a brilliant comedic performance, keeping the crowd in stitches all evening. Her solo, "What's Wrong With Me?" was perfectly imperfect and really set the stage for a hysterical and heartwarming ending to this classic show. Stephens is certainly not "dumb or somethin'," and is definitely in her element on stage.

While Lamont's character may be the crowd favorite, my personal favorite in this performance was miss Cosmo Brown, played by Heather Luke. Possibly because this role is traditionally played by a male, but mostly because Luke sold the character so well as best pal of Lockwood. Luke, as just a junior in high school, was acting well beyond her years. She was witty and believable, fun and entertaining. Her tap skills and slapstick routines were equally impressive, and her vocals were some of the best on stage.

I'd be remiss not to mention the phenomenal costume design for this show. Everyone loves a good throwback to the roaring 20s, and it's easy to see why. The glitter, the glitz, the glam. It's a theatre kid's dream! Tis Olesko did an impeccable job on the multitude of flapper-esque dresses, the suits, the top hats, and every sparkly accessory. You couldn't help but be dazzled by each one!

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN is a timeless show that is enjoyable for kids and grown-ups alike. You'll be mesmerized by this cast filled with exceptional singers, actors, and dancers.

It's playing at the Ziegfeld Theater in Ogden on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., now through May 18. Call the box office for more information or to purchase tickets: 855-944-2787.

Photo Credit: L-R Heather Luke, Colton Ward, Kali Kocherhans





