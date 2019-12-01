BWW Review: Blue Skies and a White Christmas at Centerpoint Legacy's HOLIDAY INN

It's that time of year when we gather 'round the fire and sing our favorite Christmas carols, but it wouldn't feel like Christmastime without classics like "White Christmas" from Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN, which you can catch in person now at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre.

HOLIDAY INN, (Book by Gordon Greenburg and Chad Hodge, Lyrics and Music by Irving Berlin) is based on the classic movie of the same title.

Jim Hardy, played by Rich Adams, (double cast as Clayton Barney), is one-third of a talented singing, dancing, and acting trio with Ted Hanover, played by Daylen Bills, (double cast as Christian Johnston), and Lila Dixon, played by Allison Hogge, (double cast as Kelley Campbell Richardson). Jim is in love with Lila and has dreams of building a life with her out of the spotlight. He proposes with a ring and a house he bought in foreclosure on a farm in Connecticut.

Unfortunately, Lila has other plans. She leaves Jim to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime acting opportunity with Jim's old pal Ted.

As Ted and Lila begin the highlight of their career, Jim is left with a house in ruins and no clue how to farm. Luckily, he meets the home's previous owner, Linda Mason, played by Chelsey Reynolds, (double cast as Lindsea Garside), and her "fix-it" lady Louise, played by Brittany Bullen (double cast as Melissa Trenery). With Louise's help around the house, and a growing fondness for Miss Mason, Jim is able to find some inspiration.

Jim invites all his friends, who just so happen to be talented singers and dancers on Broadway, to help him with his brilliant idea to open Holiday Inn - a magical musical show that is only open on the holidays, when everything else is closed. Linda, a talented singer herself, joins the lineup as a former singer turned teacher, and falls for Jim along the way.

Of course, the story is not without complications involving past flings, miscommunications and frustrating friendships! You're in for some belly laughs along the way, but you'll also be blown away by the beautiful performance.

The cast of HOLIDAY INN is bursting with talent. You'll hear some of your favorite tunes from "Blue Skies," to "Cheek to Cheek," and finally, "White Christmas."

The ensemble is always perfectly in step and never misses a beat throughout the entire show, which features complex choreography from salsa to tap and everything in between! Jessica Merrill's impressive choreography really wows, and the cast delivers.

Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire may be big shoes to fill, but Adams and Bills pulled it off swimmingly. Their charm, polished vocals, and quick steps kept the audience not just entertained, but dazzled.

Brittany Bullen as Louise, the "fix-it" lady, was a particular standout of the Tuesday cast. She slayed the crowd with her big bold vocals and hysterical comedic timing. Bullen was a delight and drew a large round of applause following the show.

Also worth noting is the lighting designed by Seth Miller, and the set designed by property manager Silas Stott. The stage was frequently transformed from a beautiful inn reflecting several major holidays, to a Las Vegas-style show room, to a farm in seconds flat. The designs were expertly highlighted and the transitions seamless.

If you're looking for a feel-good family outing this Christmas season, take a moment to pause in your pursuit of happiness and just be happy at CenterPoint Legacy's production of HOLIDAY INN.

You can grab a cup of cocoa, and cuddle up to enjoy this Christmas classic from now until December 21!

For a list of show times and to purchase tickets, visit https://centerpointtheatre.org/2019/08/03/holidayinn/ or call 801-298-1302.



Photo: Rich Adams, Allison Hogge, and Daylen Bills





