Acclaimed Singer and Entertainer Marie Osmond to Perform at the Deer Valley Music Festival

Marie Osmond will bring her signature style and exuberance to the stage for the Deer Valley® Music Festival on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 PM at the Deer Valley® Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater in her first orchestra concert in more than a decade. She will perform with the Utah Symphony conducted by Jerry Williams. Daniel Emmet, 2018 America's Got Talent finalist known for his unforgettable performance with Plácido Domingo, and Marie's nephew, David Osmond, will also perform on the program.

Tickets to the performance with Marie Osmond start at $52 and are on sale now. Ticket and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Marie Osmond is no stranger to the spotlight. Since the 1970s she has dazzled audiences around the world with her musical performances, sometimes side-by-side with her brother Donny. Together they continue to amaze the crowds of Las Vegas with The Donny and Marie Las Vegas Show, a continuing production since 2008 that has since been rated the #1 show in Las Vegas. Osmond has been announced to replace Sara Gilbert as a host of "The Talk" on CBS in September, a natural fit given her years of experience on television. She has authored three books, all of which were included in the New York Times Best Seller's list. Her latest musical release, "Music is Medicine", debuted in 2015 and earned her a spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts.

David Osmond is the fourth son of Alan Osmond, oldest brother to Marie and founder of the original singing group, The Osmond Brothers. David and three of his siblings - Michael, Nathan, and Douglas - comprised the musical quartet known as the Osmond Boys. They had four songs in the Top 40 in the U.K. and performed to sold-out stadiums and arenas in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Daniel Emmet was a finalist on NBC's hit show America's Got Talent in 2018 thanks to his stunning vocal performances. He sings in seven languages and is known for his musical expression throughout multiple genres. He has performed in large venues such as The Staples Center, Caesars Palace, and the T-Mobile Arena.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's 16th season of the Deer Valley® Music Festival comprises 19 performances over seven weeks with performances in a variety of venues featuring a wide array of music styles, including bluegrass, musical theater, folk, country, and more. The 16th year of the festival will focus on celebrating the local community, donors, and supporters through a variety of pop-up ensemble performances at existing summer events and venues throughout the community.

RELATED EVENTS

Chris Botti will perform with the Utah Symphony for an exciting evening of Jazz in the first concert of the Deer® Valley Music Festival on Friday, June 28 at 7:30 PM in the Deer Valley® Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

Throughout the 2019 festival, small Utah Symphony and Utah Opera ensembles will perform close to a dozen "pop up concerts" - many of them free - in collaboration with other community groups. Artists from both the Utah Symphony and the Utah Opera Resident Artist program will perform at the Art Pianos for All public art installations on three dates starting with a performance of Utah Opera Resident Artists at Coalville City Hall on June 15 at 1 PM, Utah Symphony Youth Guild musicians at Kamas Public Library on June 17 at 6 PM, and a piano duet with Principal Trumpet Travis Peterson at the Summit County Library on Wednesday, June 19 at 6 PM in Park City. For more information on the "pop ups," visitdeervalleymusicfestival.org/ schedule/community-events/.

PROGRAM

Marie Osmond with the Utah Symphony

Saturday, June 29, 2019 | 7:30 PM

Deer Valley® Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

Jerry Williams, conductor

Marie Osmond, vocalist

David Osmond, vocalist

Daniel Emmet, vocalist

Utah Symphony

SPONSORS

Presenting Sponsor: George S. & Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

Guest Artist Sponsor: Intuitive Funding

VIP Dinner Sponsor: Hyatt CentricSummer Symphony Sponsor: George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

Summer Symphony Sponsor: George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

Summer Entertainment Sponsor: Zions Bank

Chamber Series Sponsor: Sorenson Legacy Foundation

Official Vehicle of the 2019 Utah Symphony Summer Festival: BMW of Murray | BMW of Pleasant Grove

TICKET INFORMATION

Subscription, group, and VIP tickets for the Deer Valley® Music Festival are on sale now. Prices are subject to change and increase $5 on the day of the performance. Children three years of age and under are free in the General Admission section. No ticket is required. Programming and guest artists subject to change. Performance tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

SHUTTLE SERVICE

Deer Valley® Music Festival is partnering with FestDrive to provide non-stop shuttle service to the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater in Park City from Salt Lake City. Buses will provide a convenient pick up time and location to get you from Salt Lake City to the festival and back. Buses will have a designated shuttle drop-off/pick-up location directly in front of the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater in Park City. Bus tickets include round trip transportation to and from the festival, only - admission to the festival is NOT included. You will select your departure date(s) at check out. For more information visit here!



Outside food & drink is permitted. We recommend arriving early to picnic on the lawn prior to the concert. Concessions, including options from the grill and beverages, are for sale at the venue. Gourmet picnic baskets may be ordered in advance through Deer Valley. Gates open approximately at 5:30 PM to the public. Arrive early for best seating options as the venue fills up quickly for most performances.

The venue is a ski hill and may be difficult for some patrons to walk up. There are a few sections with limited views due to grading. Volunteers can point out the best seating locations available. Tarps are not permitted on the hill in order to protect the grass. Chairs are provided in the reserved and accessible seating sections. Outside chairs can be brought in and used on the west side of the General Admission section, but must be low chairs that are no higher than 9" from the ground. A limited number of chairs are available to rent at the venue. These will sell out early for popular performances. Approximate performance time is 2 hours with one 20 minute intermission. Prices are subject to change and increase $5 on the day of the performance. Children 3 years of age and under are free in the General Admission section. No ticket is required.

Free parking is available at the venue. Carpooling is strongly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion. You may need to walk up to 0.5 mile from the parking lot to the venue, but you may utilize the drop off zone in front of the ticket office if you have larger items like coolers. Park City transit is available to pick up and drop off at the venue, if you would like to park further in town and not have to worry about egress traffic. Temperatures drop significantly when the sun goes down. A blanket or jacket is highly recommended. Temperature projection: Check back on the week of the performance.



The Deer Valley® Music Festival (DVMF) is Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's (USUO) summer home in the mountain resort town of Park City, Utah. The 2019 festival marks the 16th season of providing chamber music, classical, and pop-up concerts in several venues: the Deer Valley® Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, St. Mary's Church, and salon events in private homes in the Park City area. The goal of the Deer Valley® Music Festival is to consistently deliver a high quality and musically diverse experience in casual settings of unparalleled natural beauty. For more information, visit deervalleymusicfestival.org.

The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation is the Summer Symphony Sponsor, Zions Banks is the Summer Entertainment Sponsor, Sorenson Legacy Foundation is the Chamber Series Sponsor and BMW of Murray| BMW of Pleasant Grove is the Official Vehicle of the 2019 Utah Symphony Summer Festival.

Season Sponsor for the Utah Symphony | Utah Opera is the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You