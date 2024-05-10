Tiaras To Take Over Tuacahn During Guinness World Records Attempt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over the years, the Tuacahn stage has been graced by a steady stream of familiar royal faces from Anastasia to Ariel and Elsa to Cinderella. But never has Tuacahn Center for the Arts attempted to attract the attention — and participation — of so many princesses at one time, and they are encouraging everyone to join the fun.

Aptly named Tuacahn's Tiara Takeover, June 1 marks a once-in-a-lifetime chance for people in Utah and beyond to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Princesses.

“This is a dream I've had for years,” said Jenny Harrison, founder and COO of Little Adventures, the event sponsor and partner with Tuacahn for the record-breaking attempt. “This entire event aligns perfectly with our company mission of uplifting moms, supporting families, and inspiring creative play. What could be more uplifting and inspiring than people coming together for something so unique, creative, and fun?”

According to the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS definition, a princess is anyone wearing “a long dress or ballgown, and a crown or a tiara.” A limited number of tiaras will be available prior to the record attempt, but participants are encouraged to wear their own if they choose.

And if ballgowns and crowns aren't your thing, another great way to get involved, is the Princess Pledge, where patrons agree to donate a certain amount of money for every princess in the final head count.

“Every summer we have 350,000-plus people who come to see the shows at Tuacahn, but we wanted something that would make them feel part of Tuacahn,” said Eliza Jorgensen, development specialist for Tuacahn, and coordinator for the event. “I think this is going to be even bigger than we thought it could be.”

The current Guinness record to beat in this category is 419. So far, the community response has been very positive and event coordinators are extremely optimistic they can far exceed that number.

“We're anticipating 1,500 to 2,500 princesses, as well as people who are accompanying the princesses but may not be dressing up,” Jorgensen said.

The idea of setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title started as a way to increase community engagement at Tuacahn and has quickly grown to be an event that people won't want to miss.

Attendance and participation in the Tuacahn Tiara Takeover is free for all princesses and their companions, but registration is required. Secure your spot online at www.tuacahn.org/princess or by calling the box office at 435-652-3300.

