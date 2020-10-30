Woodland Opera House Announces Virtual Series BOO

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The show will air at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 30 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Oct. 30, 2020  
The Daily Democrat has reported that the Woodland Opera House is presenting a new virtual series entitled 'Boo!', airing at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 30 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Opera House Trustee Laurie Goldstein shared details about the event:

Goldstein noted that "if you think about it, the Woodland Opera House has been home to storytelling since the 1800's." sharing that Rodger McDonald's story is "particularly fun as he tells the tale of the haunting of the Woodland Opera House - a story many say is true."

Featured storytellers include:

Brandon Spars, Patricia Glass, Jeff Gere and Angela James.

For more details about the virtual event visit: https://woodlandoperahouse.org/

Read the full story HERE.



