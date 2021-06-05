WAY OUT WEST Will Be Performed at Sutter Street Theatre This Month

With the Rodeo coming back to Folsom for its 60th anniversary along with the Hometown Parade it only seems natural that Sutter Street Theatre add to the Historic All-American Celebration with a Melodrama titled "The Legend of Gold Rush Sal or Mud in the Street" along with an Oleo. In doing so Sutter Street Theatre celebrates the regions heritage.

Once a staple of entertainment for the foothills and Folsom, the Melodrama is a disappearing art form. With the Gaslight Theatre Melodrama missing for over twenty years, we felt it was time to bring Melodrama back to Sutter Street. The Melodrama is entertainment in its purest form with minimal glitz, just pure fun for all ages.

"Way Out West" is an evening of Wild West family fun, comedy and music set in gold rush Folsom, featuring Gold Rush Sal. You can Boo the villain and cheer the hero! There will be plenty cowboys, outlaws, dance hall girls and even a barbershop quartet. The evening is capped off with a classic Oleo. The Oleo is basically a variety show, the predecessor to Vaudeville and Burlesque. Fast paces musical numbers interspersed with comedy skits and sing-alongs.

With everything that has gone on this year it is great to step out of the rush and pressure of modern-day life to a simpler time when you went to the theater for pure fun and entertainment. Sutter Street Theatre's goal is not to change the world, just entertain it and "Way Out West" fits this goal perfectly.

Show Dates & Times: June 18, 19, 25, 26 & July 2 at 7:00pm / June 20 & 27 at 4:00pm and a special performance on July 3 at 2:00pm to give you time to get to the Rodeo.

Location: Sutter Street Theatre, 710 Sutter Street, Historic Folsom

Tickets: General $20 / Seniors & Students with ID card $15 / Children 12 and under $10

For reservations call (916) 353-1001.