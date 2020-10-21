Two Companies Partner To Present Live Streamed Theatre

The event will include brief presentations by The Artist's Collective and Placer Repertory Theater, and more.

Award winning EMH Productions launches its newest company The Artist's Collective in partnership with Placer Repertory Theater to bring you a special two-night only event. The event will include brief presentations by The Artist's Collective and Placer Repertory Theater, and a free preview performance of the new work, My Jekyll & Hyde by T. S. Forsyth and Ryan Gerberding, to premiere in 2021.

"We are excited to have this opportunity to provide a sneak preview of this funny yet suspenseful and poignant play. Ryan Gerberding [BA UCD, Big Idea, Green Valley], the performer and co-author, has grown tremendously as an artist through the development and staging of this work," said Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater, Teresa Stirling Forsyth.

EMH Productions has spent the last several months transforming the beloved Sacramento blackbox theater to a three-camera-setup, livestream facility, so that theater may go on, despite the COVID pandemic. "When artist's go silent, society begins to truly die, so we will not be silent." said Elise Hodge, Creative Director of EMH Productions and Ooley facility administrator. The Ooley theater is available for rental, and eager to support the livestreaming needs of the greater Sacramento area groups and artists.

Placer Repertory Theater was all set in early 2020 to announce its inaugural season, starting with the new work, My Jekyll & Hyde. "We're grateful to have this opportunity to preview the work at the Ooley as part of its continuing development for the 2021 premiere," said Ryan Gerberding. Placer Repertory Theater is a new professional performing arts 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Fall Fundraiser ticket sales and donations to Placer Rep are fully tax deductible. You can follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook and Instagram: @PlacerRep.

The Fall Fundraising Event will run two nights only from October 23rd to October 24th, 2020 at The Ooley Theatre, 2007 28th St., Sacramento, CA 95818.

LIVESTREAM VIEWING ONLY: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41354

