Theresa Sareo: Alive Again ­Will Be Screened at Lincoln Theater

Join singer, songwriter and trauma survivor Theresa Sareo as she shares her story of survival with a screening of her award-winning biographical film, Theresa Sareo: Alive Again. The film will be followed by a conversation about the physical and psychological effects of trauma, and how to navigate through personal life challenges. She will also perform Through a Soldiers Eyes, a song she wrote to honor members of the military.

The film tells the inspirational true story of how Sareo's life was forever changed when an impaired driver of an SUV caused the loss of her entire right leg on a Manhattan street corner. This riveting and uplifting documentary chronicles not only her challenging emotional and physical rehabilitation and courageous return to her music career, but also her unexpected path to support trauma survivors and wounded military around the world. Funny, poignant and musically electrifying, the film captures Theresa's determination to survive, give service to others and keep her musical dreams alive.

Theresa Sareo: Alive Again won Best Documentary: Audience Choice at the 2012 Gasparilla Film Festival in Tampa, and Best Director of a Documentary at the New York International Film Festival Los Angeles Edition. It was also nominated for Best Documentary at 2012's Reel Independent Film Extravaganza in Washington, D.C. and the Women's International Film Festival in Miami.

Sareo visits and performs at VA Hospitals and Army Bases throughout the country. She is also the first civilian performer to sing the National Anthem at Walter Reed Army Hospital. Ms. Sareo has been featured on NBCs Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, CNNs Larry King Live, in New York Magazine, and has also appeared on NBCs Law and Order. She has received the Friends of the United Nations 2012 Human Rights Award for Courage and Leadership for Empowering and Enabling the Disabled in New York City.

This free event is made possible by community donations and the Lincoln Theater Veterans Performing Arts Fund, and will be held at Lincoln Theater on Sunday, November 10th at 3pm. Tickets are free. To reserve tickets go to www.lincolntheater.org or call the Box Office at 707-944-9900.





