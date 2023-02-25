Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theatre In The Heights to Present EXIT THE BODY in March

Theatre In The Heights to Present EXIT THE BODY in March

The production runs March 3rd through 26th.

Feb. 25, 2023  

Theatre in the Heights will present Exit The Body by Fred Carmichael, directed by Joron Bourque, from March 3rd through 26th.

A mystery writer rents a New England house that is the rendezvous point for some jewel thieves. The focal point of the set is the closet which opens into a living room and a library. A body found in the closet promptly disappears only to be succeeded by another. The hunt for the jewels reaches a climax at two A.M. when four couples unknown to each other turn up to search. Not since the days of Mack Sennett has there been such an hilarious series of entrances and exits.

Featuring: Kim Osteen-Petreshock, Cattaryna Tekin, John Goodin, Nanette Rice, Beth Sheridan, Lorraine Poston, Jason Titus, Spencer Gayden, Mark Joyner, & Richard Huntley

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. March 3- 26, 2023 and Sundays at 4:00PM 3/12, 3/19, & 3/26, 2023. All tickets are $15 for all ages (no infants please). For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Visit www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.




Harris Center For The Arts Presents Two Exceptional Music Events KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WI Photo
Harris Center For The Arts Presents Two Exceptional Music Events KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL And VOCTAVE
HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents exceptional back-to-back musical events: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel on Friday, March 24, and 11-member a cappella sensation, Voctave, on Saturday, March 25.
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This March Photo
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This March
Capital Stage continues its 18th season with the fourth production of the 2022/23 Season: the award-winning play by Will Arbery entitled HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING.
Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire Photo
Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire
After devoting his entire career to Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis, whose father co-founded Broadway At Music Circus more than 70 years ago, has decided to retire.
Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB Photo
Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB
In honor of Black History and National Awareness month, Collaboration LAB will feature the neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, what inspired his art and the continuing relevance of his work, as we also share works from local creatives on February 26 at Tamraloo Studios in Lincoln, CA. Also included will be a drawing for $100 worth of prizes from local businesses of those who register via Eventbrite.com and attend Collaboration LAB. 

More Hot Stories For You


Harris Center For The Arts Presents Two Exceptional Music Events KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL And VOCTAVEHarris Center For The Arts Presents Two Exceptional Music Events KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL And VOCTAVE
February 24, 2023

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents exceptional back-to-back musical events: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel on Friday, March 24, and 11-member a cappella sensation, Voctave, on Saturday, March 25.
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This MarchHEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This March
February 24, 2023

Capital Stage continues its 18th season with the fourth production of the 2022/23 Season: the award-winning play by Will Arbery entitled HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING.
Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire
February 21, 2023

After devoting his entire career to Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis, whose father co-founded Broadway At Music Circus more than 70 years ago, has decided to retire.
Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LABJean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB
February 20, 2023

In honor of Black History and National Awareness month, Collaboration LAB will feature the neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, what inspired his art and the continuing relevance of his work, as we also share works from local creatives on February 26 at Tamraloo Studios in Lincoln, CA. Also included will be a drawing for $100 worth of prizes from local businesses of those who register via Eventbrite.com and attend Collaboration LAB. 
City Theatre Presents BEYOND PERSUASION!City Theatre Presents BEYOND PERSUASION!
February 20, 2023

City Theatre presents Beyond Persuasion, newly adapted from Jane Austen's Persuasion, centers on the beloved female lead, Anne Elliot, and features a cast of seventeen characters.
share