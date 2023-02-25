Theatre In The Heights to Present EXIT THE BODY in March

Theatre in the Heights will present Exit The Body by Fred Carmichael, directed by Joron Bourque, from March 3rd through 26th.

A mystery writer rents a New England house that is the rendezvous point for some jewel thieves. The focal point of the set is the closet which opens into a living room and a library. A body found in the closet promptly disappears only to be succeeded by another. The hunt for the jewels reaches a climax at two A.M. when four couples unknown to each other turn up to search. Not since the days of Mack Sennett has there been such an hilarious series of entrances and exits.



Featuring: Kim Osteen-Petreshock, Cattaryna Tekin, John Goodin, Nanette Rice, Beth Sheridan, Lorraine Poston, Jason Titus, Spencer Gayden, Mark Joyner, & Richard Huntley

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. March 3- 26, 2023 and Sundays at 4:00PM 3/12, 3/19, & 3/26, 2023. All tickets are $15 for all ages (no infants please). For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Visit www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.