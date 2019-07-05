Theatre In The Heights Presents ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Set in France and Italy, William Shakespeare's All's Well That Ends Well is a story of one-sided romance, based on a tale from Boccaccio's The Decameron.

Helena, the orphaned daughter of a doctor, is under the protection of the widowed Countess of Rossillion. In love with Bertram, the countess' son, Helena follows him to court, where she cures the sick French king of an apparently fatal illness. The king rewards Helena by offering her the husband of her choice. She names Bertram; he resists. When forced by the king to marry her, he refuses to sleep with her and, accompanied by the braggart Parolles, leaves for the Italian wars. He says that he will only accept Helena if she obtains a ring from his finger and becomes pregnant with his child.

She goes to Italy disguised as a pilgrim and suggests a 'bed trick' whereby she will take the place of Diana, a widow's daughter whom Bertram is trying to seduce. A 'kidnapping trick' humiliates the boastful Parolles, whilst the bed trick enables Helen to fulfil Bertram's conditions, leaving him no option but to marry her, to his mother's delight.

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. July 19-August 11 and Sundays, July 4/28, Aug. 4/4 and Aug. 5/11 at 4p.m.

All tickets are $15 for all ages (no infants please)

For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also see our website at www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.

Theatre In The Heights is located at 8215 auburn Blvd., Suite G Citrus Heights, CA 95610 and seats 50.





