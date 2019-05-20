The Theater Company Presents GODSPELL

The Theater Company is proud to present Godspell directed by Chris Harada and Elly nominated Musical Director David Lynn. Join us for a personal intimate experience of immersive theater opening July 5th and running through July 28th at the Esterly Hall 336 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley Ca.

Prepare ye for the timely tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew.

Godspell was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit "Day by Day", Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including: "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord", "Learn Your Lessons Well", "All for the Best", "All Good Gifts", "Turn Back, O Man", and "By My Side".

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Boasting a score with chart topping songs, a book by visionary playwright (John-Michael Tebelak) and a feature film, Godspell is a sensation that continue to touch audiences.

Tickets can be purchased via Brown Paper Ticket on our website www.thetheatercompanyinc.com or at the door. Tickets are $22 general and $20 for groups of 10 or more. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. (there is no preformance July 7th). For more information, contact 530 278 8637 or email info@thetheatercompanyinc.com.





