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THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW to Open at Sutter Street Theatre

The production stars Jerold McFatter and Cattaryna Tekin at the Folsom venue.

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THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW to Open at Sutter Street Theatre

Sutter Street Theatre, located at 717 Sutter Street, Folsom CA 95630, has announced The Legend of Sleepy Hollow brings the Headless Horseman to the stage this fall.

Written by Kathryn Schultz Miller and directed by Allen Schmeltz, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow will run October 10th through November 8th, 2026, with performances Saturdays at 1:00 PM and Sundays at 1:00 PM. The production is Rated G.

Here is the spooky classic story by Washington Irving, adapted by Kathryn Schultz Miller, presented with all the thrills, chills and laughs that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed by long time Sutter Street Theatre resident director, Allen Schmeltz, the storybook tale revolves around the main characters: the bumbling schoolteacher Ichabod, the coquettish Katrina, and Ichabod's brutish rival, Brom Bones. There are also seven characters who play storytellers, keeping the action and pace moving throughout. As much fun as the play presents, it saves the best for last: the ride of the headless horseman. A perfect Halloween treat, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is exciting family entertainment!

Duration: 60 minutes plus intermission

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