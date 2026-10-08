THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW to Open at Sutter Street Theatre

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Sutter Street Theatre, located at 717 Sutter Street, Folsom CA 95630, has announced The Legend of Sleepy Hollow brings the Headless Horseman to the stage this fall.

Written by Kathryn Schultz Miller and directed by Allen Schmeltz, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow will run October 10th through November 8th, 2026, with performances Saturdays at 1:00 PM and Sundays at 1:00 PM. The production is Rated G.

Here is the spooky classic story by Washington Irving, adapted by Kathryn Schultz Miller, presented with all the thrills, chills and laughs that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed by long time Sutter Street Theatre resident director, Allen Schmeltz, the storybook tale revolves around the main characters: the bumbling schoolteacher Ichabod, the coquettish Katrina, and Ichabod's brutish rival, Brom Bones. There are also seven characters who play storytellers, keeping the action and pace moving throughout. As much fun as the play presents, it saves the best for last: the ride of the headless horseman. A perfect Halloween treat, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is exciting family entertainment!

Duration: 60 minutes plus intermission

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 18 Hrs 29 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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