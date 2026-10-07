Photos: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Sierra Repertory Theatre
The comedy by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen is running through October 31 at the East Sonora Theatre.
Production photos have been released from Sierra Repertory Theatre's Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, running through October 31 at the East Sonora Theatre.
Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, the comedy puts a farcical spin on Bram Stoker's vampire tale, with five actors playing dozens of roles through quick changes, heightened characters and physical comedy.
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is playing in rotating repertory with The Thanksgiving Play as part of Sierra Repertory Theatre's 2026 season.
The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission and is rated PG-13 for mature content.
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors runs through October 31 at the East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora, CA.
Photo Credit: Bill Herbert
Brendan Robert Kane and Brittni Barger
Brendan Robert Kane
Dane Oliver and Brendan Robert Kane
Dane Oliver and Brendan Robert Kane
Dane Oliver, Jerry Lee, and Laurie Strawn
Brendan Robert Kane, Brittni Barger, and Dane Oliver
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