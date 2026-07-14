DISNEY'S NEWSIES to Open at Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom

NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. Sign Up

Disney’s Newsies will bring its headlines to Sutter Street Theatre. The musical features Book by Harvey Fierstein, Music by Alan Menken, and Lyrics by Jack Feldman. The production is Directed & Choreographed by Devin Lepage, with Musical Direction by Christine Irish, and Assistant Director Dena Jimena. Performances will run July 17th – August 9th, 2026.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Don't Miss a Sacramento News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...