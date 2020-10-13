Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GREAT LEAP A Virtual Performance Announced At Capital Stage

The virtual performance is available from Oct. 19 – 25, 2020.

Oct. 13, 2020  

Capital Stage offers its first foray into digital theatre productions with THE GREAT LEAP - A Virtual Performance. Originally scheduled for Capital Stage's 2019/20 Season, THE GREAT LEAP - A Virtual Performance will be available on demand, for FREE, from Oct. 19 - 25, 2020.

Jeffrey Lo, who was originally slated to direct the 15th Anniversary Season production, directs the virtual production. This award-winning play by Lauren Yee is inspired by events from the playwright's father's life and (short-lived) basketball career.

Tickets for this Virtual Performance are FREE and currently available on our website at capstage.org. Access links will be emailed to those who register. The performance will be available to watch on demand starting Oct. 19. Access to view the performance will not be available after Oct. 25.


