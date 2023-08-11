Staged Reading of BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Comes to The Ooley Theatre

Tonight Starring, will continue with a unique staged reading of Bull in a China Shop, written by Bryna Turner. This staged reading will feature local actors Lindsey Ahern, Selena Bender, Sunny Crejo, Iris Garcia, and Kate Pratt. The play’s director is Sarah Barbelusco-Lamb. This cast was recently featured in Big Idea Theatre’s production of Collective Rage – A Story of 5 Betties.

Inspired by the real letters between Mary Woolley and Jeannette Marks spanning from 1899 to 1937, this fast-paced comedy asks: What is revolution? What does it mean to be at odds with the world? How do we fulfill our potential? And how the hell do we grow old together?

Tonight Starring, the staged reading of Bull in a China Shop by Byrna Turner, will run one-night only on Sunday, September 17 at 7pm at The Ooley Theatre located at 2007 28th Street, Sacramento. Tickets are available online at www.sarta.com/tsbullinchinashop and are $15, $20 or $25. This production is a Pay-What -You-Can fundraiser for SARTA. Refreshments will be available. For more information, please contact sarta@sarta.com or call 916-443-8229. SARTA is a 501(3) non-profit theatre arts service organization.

Bull in a China Shop is presented by arrangement by Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com