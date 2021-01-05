Sacramento Theatre Company Presents THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS Concert

Sacramento Theatre Company will present "The Room Where It Happens: Broadway's Modern Musical." The concert runs January 22, 2021 - January 24, 2021.

The company's Cabaret Series continues with the second show of its season, The Room Where It Happens: Broadway's Modern Musical. Rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season, this concert will focus on Broadway's new Golden Age of musical theatre, innovating with topical and complicated issues, while remaining wildly entertaining and generating some of its highest ticket sales in its history.

In this tribute to the superstar modern musical, be entertained with songs from the newest acclaimed shows like Hamilton, Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, The Prom, and many more!

The Room Where It Happens stars Ernestine Balisi, Ryan Blanning, Kareem Jenkins, Michael Laun, Miranda D Lawson, Griffen Dresbach-Hill, are Elizabeth Lamora.

The event also features Kay Hight on piano and Nick Micheels on drums.