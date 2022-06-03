Sacramento Shakespeare Festival Returns This Summer

Sacramento Shakespeare Festival returns to in-person performances with Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare and Another As You Like It Reunion by Luther Hanson. The repertory season opens Friday, July 8 and plays through Sunday, July 24.

Romeo and Juliet opens Friday, July 8, and performs at 7:30 p.m. on July 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23. Another As You Like It Reunion opens on July 10, and performs at 2:00 pm July 10, 17, 24, with an additional performance at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, July 13. All performances will be held in the Auditorium of the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sacramento City College at 3835 Freeport Blvd.

Ticket prices for Romeo and Juliet are $18 General Admission; $15 students, seniors, SARTA members, veterans/military personnel and Persons with Disabilities. All tickets for Another As You Like It Reunion are $15. Tickets may be purchased online, or in-person one hour before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at www.sacramentoshakespeare.net.

All audience members will be required to follow college COVID protocols by providing a photo ID and proof of vaccination before entering the theater. The college strongly recommends wearing masks while indoors.