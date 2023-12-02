Review: Warm Up With SNOW FEVER: A KARAOKE CHRISTMAS at B Street Theatre

Sing along until December 24th.

By: Dec. 02, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; EMILIA Leads Best Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; EMILIA Leads Best Play!
HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Returns to Sutter Street Theatre Photo 4 HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Returns to Sutter Street Theatre

Review: Warm Up With SNOW FEVER: A KARAOKE CHRISTMAS at B Street Theatre

It’s back! The most wonderful time of the year (besides baseball season), which brings with it a slew of the most wonderful theatre offerings. The B Street Theatre is premiering one of them, Snow Fever: A Karaoke Christmas by Robert Caisley, as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. In the true spirit of Christmas, Caisley adheres to the unspoken rule that a holiday is not a holiday without a steaming hot mess.

B Street favorite John Lamb just came from fantastically portraying a very different character, Franz Ferdinand’s assassin. His breadth of talent is wide, yet he seems very much at home as the beleaguered and exasperated bar owner, Brendan. Brendan is struggling to keep his bar, The Wet Whistle, afloat, as his mother, Laverna, drinks all the profits. Laverna is played by Elisabeth Nunziato, a charmingly obtuse alcoholic with questionable morals and fierce momma-bear righteousness. Stephanie Altholz plays The Wet Whistle’s newest employee, Lucy, who is stuck between Laverna and Brendan’s tug-of-war over control of the liquor (and the naming rights). Lucy finds a kindred spirit in Jason Kuykendall’s idealistic Kenny, whose tendency to “borrow” items brings trouble to The Wet Whistle’s door. The Christmas tree he acquires belongs to F.U., one of many mysterious and maligned exes of Laverna's. There is speculation that he is Brendan’s father, but there is no lost love between the three. Greg Alexander’s F.U. is delightedly gruff and reminiscent of J.R. Ewing, solidifying the connection between man and initials. Also shaking things up at The Wet Whistle is new-to-rural Montana Greta. Dana Brooke’s character brings change in the form of newfangled entertainment that Brendan is determined will not replace his beloved ancient jukebox. She also brings warmth to Brendan’s frozen heart and renews his belief in the magic of the season.

The setting for the backwoods bar is brilliantly created by scenic designer Stephen Jones. Every detail has been meticulously carried out, from the curious creature constantly surveying the surroundings to my personal favorite and guardian to Laverna’s abode, the “Not the Crapper” sign. Snow Fever is a great dose of holiday cheer seasoned with just the right amount of humbug. In “Christmas Vacation” fashion, it reminds us to expect the holidays with family to have challenges, but with love, music, and sometimes a lot of liquor, it can be a time to treasure.

PC: Rudy Meyers


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party Returns in December Photo
Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party Returns in December

Rich with food, fun, performances and creative activities, the fourth Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party is held this year at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse’s event room, on the border of Rocklin and Roseville, Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m., free of charge to the general public as a gift to the communities Placer Rep serves.

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; EMILIA Leads Best Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; EMILIA Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Returns to Sutter Street Theatre Photo
HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Returns to Sutter Street Theatre

Holiday in the Hills returns to Sutter Street Theatre in December. The production is written by Mike Jimena & Connie Jimena, and directed by Mike Jimena & Connie Mockenhaupt.

4
Lorraine Hansberrys A RAISIN IN THE SUN Announced At Celebration Arts Photo
Lorraine Hansberry's A RAISIN IN THE SUN Announced At Celebration Arts

Celebration Arts has announced the final upcoming production of the 2023 Season 'Overcoming,' A RAISIN IN THE SUN.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law schoo... Courtney Symes">(read more about this author)

Review: See the Explosive AFTER THE BLAST at Big Idea TheatreReview: See the Explosive AFTER THE BLAST at Big Idea Theatre
Review: Get Ready for AIN'T TOO PROUD at Broadway SacramentoReview: Get Ready for AIN'T TOO PROUD at Broadway Sacramento
Review: LES MISERABLES is Revolutionary at Broadway SacramentoReview: LES MISERABLES is Revolutionary at Broadway Sacramento
Review: THE GRADUATE is an Affair to Celebrate at Sierra RepReview: THE GRADUATE is an Affair to Celebrate at Sierra Rep

Videos

Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Alabama Women in Sacramento Alabama Women
The Stage at Burke Junction (11/17-12/03)
By The Way, Meet Vera Stark in Sacramento By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
American River College Theatre (11/24-12/03)
Cabaret in Sacramento Cabaret
Stockton Civic Theatre (4/11-5/05)
Seussical, The Musical in Sacramento Seussical, The Musical
Davis Musical Theatre Company (1/05-1/28)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Sacramento The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Harris Center (5/09-5/12)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
A RAISIN IN THE SUN in Sacramento A RAISIN IN THE SUN
Celebration Arts (12/01-12/24)
NYE-Seussical, The Musical in Sacramento NYE-Seussical, The Musical
Davis Musical Theatre Company (12/31-12/31)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
Disney's High School Musical 2 Jr in Sacramento Disney's High School Musical 2 Jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/11-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You