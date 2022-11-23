Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
Review: THE LOST CLAUS Finds Christmas Spirit at the B Street Theatre

Review: THE LOST CLAUS Finds Christmas Spirit at the B Street Theatre

Playing through December 24

Nov. 23, 2022  

'Tis the season to be jolly! Unless you're Santa, whose ancient body has compiled a laundry list of ailments. Playwright Buck Busfield has imagined a contemporary North Pole in this sweet and salty tale of Christmas hijinks at the B Street Theatre.

Set in Santa's cozy workshop, The Lost Claus features three (mostly) hard-working elves who are anxious to meet the deadline for Christmas. McSurley (Elisabeth Nunziato) is as his name describes - serious, no-nonsense, and ready to steer toy-making into the 21st century. As McSurley rallies to unionize the elves and promote a new ideology, Santa (Greg Alexander) struggles to make ends meet. Mrs. Claus (Amy Kelly) steps in to keep tabs on Santa's high blood pressure, sciatica, and glaucoma, but the new union regulations put them far behind schedule. McGhee (Rob Karma Robinson) isn't happy about stopping after a mere 1000 toys per day or that he must now pay careful attention not to make gifts that perpetuate any negative stereotypes or harmful body issues (sorry, girls, no more Barbie). Reluctantly following McSurley's lead is McCallow (Jason Kuykendall), a metaphor-loving elf who adorably intersperses confused enthusiasm with sage snippets of insight. As Christmas inches closer, the tension mounts as we wonder if Santa and the elves will come through.

Ultimately, The Lost Claus is about the Christmas spirit. When human compassion abounds, we are all given a gift. Love, companionship, and grace towards others are what make the holidays such a special time, and the B Street Theatre kicks off the season with an abundance of all in this hilariously heart-warming show.

The Lost Claus plays at the B Street Theatre through December 24. For more information, please visit BStreetTheatre.org or call (916) 443-5300.




Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT Sparks Dialogue at Sacramento States Playwrights Theatre Photo
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT Sparks Dialogue at Sacramento State's Playwrights Theatre
As I watched The Laramie Project at Sacramento State University on Saturday night, I thought to myself how far we’ve come as a society and how much progress we’ve made since 1998. That was the year Matthew Shepard was beaten and tied to a fence in rural Wyoming by two young men – left to die simply because he was gay. What I didn’t know was that, at about the same time, another tragedy was unfolding in Colorado as another young man opened fire on innocent victims at an LGBTQ nightclub, proving that we have much further to go and illuminating the importance of pieces like The Laramie Project.
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; Woodlands HUNCHBACK Leads Be Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; Woodland's HUNCHBACK Leads Best Musical
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Interview: Freefall Stage Talks About THE MOUSETRAP, Plays vs. Musicals, and Being Excelle Photo
Interview: Freefall Stage Talks About THE MOUSETRAP, Plays vs. Musicals, and Being Excellent
A cozy parlor, a warm hearth, an inviting inn…what could possibly go wrong when seven strangers gather to seek refuge from a storm?  Come find out in Freefall Stage’s production of Dame Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Known as the world’s longest-running play, it has run in London’s West End continuously since 1952, only halting temporarily due to Covid restrictions. 

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law sc... (read more about this author)


Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT Sparks Dialogue at Sacramento State's Playwrights TheatreReview: THE LARAMIE PROJECT Sparks Dialogue at Sacramento State's Playwrights Theatre
November 21, 2022

As I watched The Laramie Project at Sacramento State University on Saturday night, I thought to myself how far we’ve come as a society and how much progress we’ve made since 1998. That was the year Matthew Shepard was beaten and tied to a fence in rural Wyoming by two young men – left to die simply because he was gay. What I didn’t know was that, at about the same time, another tragedy was unfolding in Colorado as another young man opened fire on innocent victims at an LGBTQ nightclub, proving that we have much further to go and illuminating the importance of pieces like The Laramie Project.
Interview: Freefall Stage Talks About THE MOUSETRAP, Plays vs. Musicals, and Being ExcellentInterview: Freefall Stage Talks About THE MOUSETRAP, Plays vs. Musicals, and Being Excellent
November 13, 2022

A cozy parlor, a warm hearth, an inviting inn…what could possibly go wrong when seven strangers gather to seek refuge from a storm?  Come find out in Freefall Stage’s production of Dame Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Known as the world’s longest-running play, it has run in London’s West End continuously since 1952, only halting temporarily due to Covid restrictions. 
Review: Sacramento Says Hello! And Welcome Back To THE BOOK OF MORMONReview: Sacramento Says Hello! And Welcome Back To THE BOOK OF MORMON
November 3, 2022

Our favorite doorbell-ringing devotional devotees are back in Sacramento with a new and improved version of the Tony Award-winning hit, The Book of Mormon.  It’s been four years since they brought the good word of the creators of South Park (Trey Parker and Matt Stone) and Avenue Q (Robert Lopez), and we are ready for a refresher! 
Review: Come Aboard for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Sacramento Theatre CompanyReview: Come Aboard for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Sacramento Theatre Company
October 14, 2022

It’s the dawn of a titillating new season at Sacramento Theatre Company (STC) and this one may be the best yet!  The 2022-2023 Season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense kicked off with previews of the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous whodunit, Murder on the Orient Express.  Published in 1934 to rave reviews, the story has stood the test of time.  Versions have been performed on stage, television, and, most recently, in a 2017 film featuring Kenneth Branagh.
Review: LOVE AND BASEBALL is a Grand Slam at B Street TheatreReview: LOVE AND BASEBALL is a Grand Slam at B Street Theatre
October 5, 2022

Two of my guilty pleasures-romantic comedies and baseball-are married in a hilarious one-act play showing now at the B Street Theatre.  Love and Baseball is the latest success by B Street Theatre playwright Jerry Montoya.  This clever take on gender stereotypes has also recently been made into a movie that is streaming now on HBO Max.    
share