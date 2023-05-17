Review: TEMPODYSSEY is Out of This World at Big Idea Theatre

Astrophysics, poultry, and delusional temp employees. The universe conspires to marry odd bedfellows in this bizarre yet fascinating work by Dan Dietz. tempODYSSEY is as unique as its title suggests. It's a study of paradox, exploring themes of freedom vs. entrapment, love vs. apathy, and immortality vs. death. It's campy and kitschy, reminiscent of those pieces that are perplexing before turning into cult classics.

The real strength of this show lies in its actors. Leah Daugherty plays Genny, a woman who fancies herself a Goddess of Death. After an illustrious childhood spent snapping chickens' necks for profit in the backwoods of Georgia, Genny decides she has had enough of death. Everyone she gets close to ends up with a throat affliction and she is tired of funding her family's dysfunction. She sets off to Seattle, the "anti-Atlanta," to embrace the anonymity of the city and settles into temp employment as a way to avoid commitment. Unfortunately (for him), she meets Jim, aka Dead Body Boy, whose neck is as enticing as a Georgia chicken's. Played by Connor Dick, Jim is comfortable in his mediocrity and seeks to cement his permanent temp status by way of stockpiling company secrets. When he shows Genny the titillating Jane's Revenge, Daugherty's character channels The Exorcist and things really get rocking. Rounding out this stellar cast are Andre Ramey as Little Genny's disturbing daddy, Stephanie Kull as the hilariously brazen Last Day Girl, and Michael Manceau as Nepotism Guy with a hair-trigger temper.

tempODYSSEY will suck you into its black hole of humor, wonder, and utter confusion, but spit you out again with an oddly greater understanding of life and how to live it. It's only at Big Idea Theatre until May 20, so see it before it vanishes for good.

Photo credit: C. Banks