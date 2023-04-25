Review: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris Center

Murder, greed, incest, tyranny...and you don't have to go to Washington, D.C. to get it. Folsom Lake College's production of Antigone checks all those boxes and more. Sophocles' tragedy is as relevant today as it was in 411 BC, thanks to enduring themes that have been adapted for a modern audience.

Director David Harris has staged a thoughtful version of the story that is based on a 2012 production by The National Theatre of Great Britain. Instead of ancient Thebes, Antigone takes place in a contemporary setting of the city, with a Capitol building behind bars much like our White House prior to the 2020 election. Replacing the traditional Greek chorus is a quartet each of Senators and Citizens, properly recast as King Creon's sycophants and social justice warriors, respectively. The rhinos (in a seeming nod to RINOS), Deedee Eldridge and Mike Mosier, make an initial attempt to dissuade Creon from his authoritarian bent, yet are quickly encouraged to obey his whims. The donkeys, David Guria and Paul Bott, ride Creon's political coattails from the beginning, ostensibly blind to the rising discontent of the citizenry. Paul Scott is a credibly slimy and smarmy Creon, clad in a white suit and ripe for contempt from the object of his vengeful obsession, Antigone. Hope Demer's Antigone is passionate and emotive, confident in her refusal to obey Creon's decree that her brother will not receive burial rites as an enemy of the state. Demer embraces the strength in her femininity, counter to how her sister, Riley J. Burke's Ismene, views women. Validating Ismene's claim that "We are women, that is all," Antigone proves that being a woman is more than enough to affect change. Of course, girl power coupled with some prophecy is even better. Maggie Upton's Teiresias is sage, stern, and rightfully frustrated when Creon dismisses her visions. Accompanied by a most endearing Boi (Anna Key), Teiresias serves as a mouthpiece against avarice and control.

Video designer Ian Wallace has created captivating stills and videos highlighting society's obsession with social media and instant gratification, showing how Creon's heavy hand would be received in today's digital age. The giant screens project a running commentary on how quickly public sentiment can change and highlight the power that the public holds. Coupled with invested actors, this is a production that is true to the themes of loyalty and oppression that Sophocles wanted to explore in this cathartic classic.

Antigone plays through April 30 at the Harris Center at Folsom Lake College. More information and tickets may be found at HarrisCenter.net, by calling (916) 608-6888, or in person at the Box Office at 10 College Parkway in Folsom, CA.

Photo credit: Ian Wallace