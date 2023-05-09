Review: Sacramento Theatre Company Celebrates Neurodiversity With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Mystery Ends on May 21st

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadw Photo 1 Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadway and Vine's 2023 Concert Series in Napa Valley
Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company Photo 2 Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company
Review: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Sacramento Photo 3 Review: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Sacramento
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Sacramento Theatre Company's season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense is coming to a close with its much-anticipated portrayal of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon and adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens, this show provides an intimate look into a small sliver of the vast world of neurodivergence. It opened on Broadway in 2014 and won five Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Scenic Design. It is an excellent example of narrative storytelling, examining difficult relationships and everyday struggles of both the differently and typically abled by showing that we are all, ultimately, more alike than not.

The story's protagonist, Christopher Boone, is a teenage boy whose only concern should be passing his A-level mathematics exam. One night, however, he comes across the body of his neighbor's dog, Wellington, in the garden. Wellington has been stabbed by a garden fork (pitchfork for us Americans) and Christopher is determined to find the identity of the perpetrator. During his investigation, he finds secrets that he is not prepared to learn and that, with the added challenges of neurodivergence, he is ill-equipped to process. Christopher is played by Thomas Larkin, a promising young actor and newcomer to STC. Larkin, who has obviously done his homework for this role, impressively displays the nuances of what is implied to be an autism spectrum condition. Bodily tics, inability to make eye contact, aversion to touch, literal-mindedness, and an uncanny ability with numbers are what makes up Christopher's incredible brain, and Larkin inhabits it with gentility. His compulsion for honesty puts his parents and acquaintances in the hot seat, as his disappointment in them is apparent for being too violent, too absent, too deceitful, and too human. His overbearing father, Ed (Mike DiSalvo), is in competition with his flighty mother, Judy (Natasha Hause) for racking up the most deceptions in Christopher's eyes. His one constant is Siobhan (Miranda D. Lawson), his teacher at the special school where, in his opinion, all the other students are stupid. Siobhan doubles as the show's narrator, who reads aloud Christopher's account of his sleuthing and the complexities it unveils.

Accompanied by a set that is a dream for the orderly-seeking (me included) and brilliantly creative props, Jerid Fox and Riley Cisneros-Gruenthal create a world that is a visual representation of the intricacies that exist in the minds of those with anxiety, compulsions, and other neurodivergences. Light tubes double as trains and doorways while squares appeal to the "evens" (numbers, lengths) that need to happen in a divergent brain to just keep existing, although Christopher prefers "odds." Director Benjamin T. Ismail's efforts to include the neurodivergent community and research what it means to live in such a mind come through in the way the cast sensitively and professionally handles the content and challenges that come with expressing the subject matter while simultaneously staying true to charismatic entertainment that is a hallmark of STC. Like Christopher, I sometimes "find people confusing," but there is nothing confusing or curious about the quality of this show. It will make you look forward to STC's next trifecta in the fall! Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense are closing on a creative, intense, and sublime season!

Don't forget to stay after bows to see if you're smarter than an A-level math candidate! I'm not...

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time plays at the Sacramento Theatre Company through May 21. Tickets may be found at SacTheatre.org, by calling (916) 443-6722, or by visiting the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Charr Crail




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON Photo
Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON

Transcendence Theatre Company announced today plans to utilize the 30+ acre Kenwood ranch property of the nonprofit Belos Cavalos as the outdoor open-air theatre location for The Beat Goes On,  the first show of Transcendence Theatre Company’s 2023 summer season of original outdoor musical revues. The Beat Goes On will play eight performances June 16 through July 2. 

Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month Photo
Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month

 For the past 20 years, Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) has been in partnership with the Kennedy Gold Mine, performing at the beautiful Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson, CA.  To celebrate the company's 20 years of live theatre under the stars, MSTW is hosting a “Party at the Mine!” Spring Fundraiser.

CapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next Photo
CapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next Week

The CapStage Academy is an opportunity for local and visiting theatre professionals to share their skills with the Sacramento community. All levels of experience and interest are welcome. Develop your skills and expand your performing arts network with Capital Stage professionals.

Harris Center For the Arts Presents Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Next Month Photo
Harris Center For the Arts Presents Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Next Month

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters on Thursday, June 1, at 7:30 pm.


From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law schoo... (read more about this author)

Review: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway SacramentoReview: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Sacramento
Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre CompanyReview: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company
Review: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris CenterReview: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris Center
Review: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street TheatreReview: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street Theatre

Videos

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Video
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Newsies
Davis Musical Theatre Company (4/28-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, Jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (5/06-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Rise Up Theatre Co (5/05-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
Celebration Arts (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Harris Center At Folsom Lake College (5/24-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU