Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company

Tucked among agricultural fields and university bustle in the small town of Davis is a community staple that is treasured by locals. For 38 years, Davis Musical Theatre Company has been a fixture in the community theatre world in the Sacramento region. Its Main Stage and Young Performers' Theatre is open to theatre lovers of all ages and skill levels, and appeals to audiences who are looking for Broadway music locally in Davis. Their current season continues with Disney's Newsies, which is directed and choreographed by Kyle Jackson. Based on the 1992 movie, Newsies opened on Broadway in 2012 and was nominated for 8 Tony Awards, taking home wins for Best Choreography and Best Original Score.

Newsies was inspired by the 1899 newsboys strike in New York City, which the youth led to protest the way that they were compensated for selling newspapers. The strike is orchestrated by Jack Kelly, a streetwise ruffian with an artist's soul. Kelly is played by a charismatic Paul Christopher Mollitt, whose infectious energy and melodious voice make him a natural lead. His love interest, Katherine Plummer, is the rogue daughter of publishing titan Joseph Pulitzer, who is portrayed by an appropriately intimidating Scott Minor. Kat Fio is a sweet and salty Plummer, disgusted by her father's greed and willing to rock the boat in the name of social justice...or for a good story.

Backed by an excellent orchestra conducted by Boris Karpuk, the strength of DMTC's Newsies lies in its iconic songs. The empowering "Seize the Day," an anthem of determination "The World Will Know," the vigorous "Carrying the Banner," and, my personal favorite, the wistful "Santa Fe," are all familiar and beloved numbers. Coupled with detailed costume design by Jean Henderson and artful millinery by Anne Ryle, the ambiance of the production is a stark comparison of the disparity of wealth and power in 19th-century America.

Enduring themes of injustice, perseverance, and triumph of the underdog continue to elevate Newsies to its role as a classic. DMTC has done a solid job in creating an entertaining version of a difficult act to follow, and it is worthy of a weekend jaunt to Davis. I'm writing to tell you that you should go to enjoy some time with The Kings Of New York and support community theatre because, as Pulitzer says, "If it's not in the papers, it didn't happen."

Newsies plays at Davis Musical Theatre Company through May 21. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit DMTC.org.

Photo credit: Steve Isaacson