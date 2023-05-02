Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company

Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company

The Banner comes down on May 21st

May. 02, 2023  

Tucked among agricultural fields and university bustle in the small town of Davis is a community staple that is treasured by locals. For 38 years, Davis Musical Theatre Company has been a fixture in the community theatre world in the Sacramento region. Its Main Stage and Young Performers' Theatre is open to theatre lovers of all ages and skill levels, and appeals to audiences who are looking for Broadway music locally in Davis. Their current season continues with Disney's Newsies, which is directed and choreographed by Kyle Jackson. Based on the 1992 movie, Newsies opened on Broadway in 2012 and was nominated for 8 Tony Awards, taking home wins for Best Choreography and Best Original Score.

Newsies was inspired by the 1899 newsboys strike in New York City, which the youth led to protest the way that they were compensated for selling newspapers. The strike is orchestrated by Jack Kelly, a streetwise ruffian with an artist's soul. Kelly is played by a charismatic Paul Christopher Mollitt, whose infectious energy and melodious voice make him a natural lead. His love interest, Katherine Plummer, is the rogue daughter of publishing titan Joseph Pulitzer, who is portrayed by an appropriately intimidating Scott Minor. Kat Fio is a sweet and salty Plummer, disgusted by her father's greed and willing to rock the boat in the name of social justice...or for a good story.

Backed by an excellent orchestra conducted by Boris Karpuk, the strength of DMTC's Newsies lies in its iconic songs. The empowering "Seize the Day," an anthem of determination "The World Will Know," the vigorous "Carrying the Banner," and, my personal favorite, the wistful "Santa Fe," are all familiar and beloved numbers. Coupled with detailed costume design by Jean Henderson and artful millinery by Anne Ryle, the ambiance of the production is a stark comparison of the disparity of wealth and power in 19th-century America.

Enduring themes of injustice, perseverance, and triumph of the underdog continue to elevate Newsies to its role as a classic. DMTC has done a solid job in creating an entertaining version of a difficult act to follow, and it is worthy of a weekend jaunt to Davis. I'm writing to tell you that you should go to enjoy some time with The Kings Of New York and support community theatre because, as Pulitzer says, "If it's not in the papers, it didn't happen."

Newsies plays at Davis Musical Theatre Company through May 21. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit DMTC.org.

Photo credit: Steve Isaacson




Sacramento Ballets Emergence Wraps 2022-23 Season With Stravinsky And Balanchines Iconic A Photo
Sacramento Ballet's Emergence Wraps 2022-23 Season With Stravinsky And Balanchine's Iconic AGON
Capping an exciting run of hit performances, Sacramento Ballet will end its 2022-23 season at a technical pinnacle with the Emergence series, May 19-21, at The Sofia Theater in Sacramento. Performances will feature the breathtaking, influential neo-classical/modern collaborative ballet titled Agon by composer Igor Stravinsky and choreographer George Balanchine.
Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadw Photo
Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadway and Vine's 2023 Concert Series in Napa Valley
Broadway and Vine, a nonprofit organization bringing the best of Broadway to the best of Wine Country, kicks off its summer season on Tuesday, June 27 with Emmy Award and SAG Award nominee Tituss Burgess (TV: 'Schmigadoon,' 'Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt,' Broadway: Jersey Boys, Disney's The Little Mermaid) at Tre Posti Vineyards in Napa Valley. 
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Companys AVENUE Q Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q
All new photos have been released from the Rise Up Theatre Company production of Avenue Q! Check out photos of the cast here.
Review: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris Center Photo
Review: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris Center
Murder, greed, incest, tyranny…and you don’t have to go to Washington, D.C. to get it. Folsom Lake College’s production of Antigone checks all those boxes and more. Sophocles’ tragedy is as relevant today as it was in 411 BC, thanks to enduring themes that have been adapted for a modern audience.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law sc... (read more about this author)


Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre CompanyReview: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company
May 2, 2023

Tucked among agricultural fields and university bustle in the small town of Davis is a community staple that is treasured by locals. For 38 years, Davis Musical Theatre Company has been a fixture in the community theatre world in the Sacramento region. Its Main Stage and Young Performers’ Theatre is open to theatre lovers of all ages and skill levels, and appeals to audiences who are looking for Broadway music locally in Davis. Their current season continues with Disney’s Newsies, which is directed and choreographed by Kyle Jackson. Based on the 1992 movie, Newsies opened on Broadway in 2012 and was nominated for 8 Tony Awards, taking home wins for Best Choreography and Best Original Score.
Review: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris CenterReview: Social Justice Triumphs in ANTIGONE at The Harris Center
April 25, 2023

Murder, greed, incest, tyranny…and you don’t have to go to Washington, D.C. to get it. Folsom Lake College’s production of Antigone checks all those boxes and more. Sophocles’ tragedy is as relevant today as it was in 411 BC, thanks to enduring themes that have been adapted for a modern audience.
Review: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street TheatreReview: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street Theatre
April 19, 2023

What did our critic think of WINNIE-THE-POOH at B Street Theatre?
Review: A LIGHT IN THE DARK Shines a Light on Homelessness at The SofiaReview: A LIGHT IN THE DARK Shines a Light on Homelessness at The Sofia
March 25, 2023

Award-winning choreographer Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya is bringing his special brand of philanthropy to The Sofia this weekend with A Light in the Dark, a modern dance concert inspired by the housing crisis in our region. Sponsored by The Sofia, Gutierrez-Montoya’s Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre (SCDT) has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to bring this special event to life. His goal is to highlight the important work that Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento and Saint John’s Program for Real Change are doing for our community.
Review: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street TheatreReview: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street Theatre
March 18, 2023

Known for bringing exciting and groundbreaking new works to Sacramento, the B St. Theatre solidifies its reputation with its latest show of the season. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth and his trusty partner have undergone a complete 21st-century makeover in Kate Hamill’s modern reimagining of the classic stories. The Sherlock Holmes series first appeared in 1887 and quickly became a household name. Over one hundred years later, Hamill’s Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson: Apt 2B brings a fresh new take to stodgy Sherlock and his sidekick, Watson.
share