Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Rocking at Broadway Sacramento

Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Rocking at Broadway Sacramento

Bringing Sacramento to its Feet Through February 12

Feb. 08, 2023  

Even after 50 years, Jesus Christ Superstar is still rocking. It's now celebrating its golden anniversary tour with a surplus of energy, talent, and, fittingly, golden glitter. It first began as a concept album in 1970 when the composers, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, were unable to get financial backing for a stage production. After the success of the album, the musical debuted on Broadway in 1971 and earned five Tony Award nominations.

Jesus Christ Superstar is loosely based on the last days of Christ, if he were a prophetic rock star with a band of choreographed groupies. Add in an evil boy band of priests, a leather-clad governor, and a gilded Emcee-esque king, and you've got all the ingredients for a recipe for success.

Leading the boy band are two of the show's standouts, Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiaphas and Kodiak Thompson as Annas. Caiaphas is the sunglass-wearing High Priest of Israel, who hypnotizes Judas (and us) with his mesmerizing bass in a sea of tenors to convince him to give Jesus up. Annas is his spectacularly dazzling sidekick, who wields his scepter/microphone like an accessory he was born to dominate. Going up the ladder of shame, we reach the infamous governor Pontius Pilate, best known for ordering Jesus's crucifixion. Nicholas Hambruch's Pilate is a little torn as to what to do, so he sends Jesus to King Herod (Erich W. Schleck), who flamboyantly orders Jesus to perform his miraculous feats in one of the most entertaining numbers of the show, "Herod's Song."

The king of traitors, Judas, is portrayed by Elvie Ellis, who slinks about guiltily while secretly betraying Joshua Bess's Jesus. Ellis and Bess face off in what should be considered one of entertainment's great song battles in "The Last Supper," which is also one of the most poignant scenes in Jesus Christ Superstar. Cleverly arranged around the giant cross that doubles as a runway, Jesus and his apostles reenact DaVinci's painting, complete with the traitor at Jesus's right hand. Bess goes on to quietly accept his fate in the powerful titular number, "Superstar," which joins the ranks, for me, as one of the theatre's most chilling scenes as the spotlight shines on the beaten and defeated figure of Jesus Christ.

The familiar music of Webber's rock opera will transport you back to the 1970s, including Mary Magdalene's (Faith Jones) recognizably sweet realization that she loves Jesus, "I Don't Know How to Love Him." Rife with symbolism and paired with fluid and frenetic new choreography by Drew McOnie, creative staging, and some modernized set and costume design by Tom Scutt, Jesus Christ Superstar is a fresh take on an old favorite that feels more like a 90-minute rock concert than a high-culture musical theatre experience...in a good way. Oh, and did I mention the glitter?

Jesus Christ Superstar plays at the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center through February 12. Tickets are available online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Broadway Sacramento Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman




ST. PATRICKS DAY IN IRELAND Returns For 2023 Concert Series Photo
ST. PATRICK'S DAY IN IRELAND Returns For 2023 Concert Series
Kerry Irish Productions has announced the 2023 West Coast tour of Kerry Irish Productions is pleased to announce a limited tour for the Saint Patrick's Day holiday.
City Theatre to Present BEYOND PERSUASION in March Photo
City Theatre to Present BEYOND PERSUASION in March
City Theatre at Sacramento City College will bring Jane Austen's beloved novel Persuasion to the stage in a new adaptation called Beyond Persuasion. Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin adapts and directs this Austen play fusing the production with contemporary elements. The production opens Thursday, March 2, and plays through Sunday, March 12.
Review: THE LAST WIDE OPEN Explores Fate and Love at The B Street Theatre Photo
Review: THE LAST WIDE OPEN Explores Fate and Love at The B Street Theatre
2023 is already starting off on a great note, with the musically diverse The Last Wide Open charming audiences at the B Street Theatre. Playwright Audrey Cefaly tells the story of Lina and Roberto, coworkers who, in three different yet concurrent planes of existence, find love, heartbreak, and companionship in this beautiful, hilarious, and creative take on serendipity.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law sc... (read more about this author)


Review: THE LAST WIDE OPEN Explores Fate and Love at The B Street TheatreReview: THE LAST WIDE OPEN Explores Fate and Love at The B Street Theatre
January 29, 2023

2023 is already starting off on a great note, with the musically diverse The Last Wide Open charming audiences at the B Street Theatre. Playwright Audrey Cefaly tells the story of Lina and Roberto, coworkers who, in three different yet concurrent planes of existence, find love, heartbreak, and companionship in this beautiful, hilarious, and creative take on serendipity.
Review: Markiewitz Audioworks Celebrates the 180th Anniversary of THE TELL-TALE HEARTReview: Markiewitz Audioworks Celebrates the 180th Anniversary of THE TELL-TALE HEART
January 24, 2023

What did our critic think of THE TELL-TALE HEART at Markiewitz Audioworks?
Review: FROZEN Warms Hearts at Broadway SacramentoReview: FROZEN Warms Hearts at Broadway Sacramento
January 7, 2023

The beauty and mystique of Arendelle have come to Sacramento in the North American tour of Frozen. Based on the award-winning 2013 film of the same name, Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018 with additional songs and a formidable creative team. Led by original screenwriter Jennifer Lee as the book writer and duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez on music and lyrics, Frozen garnered three Tony Award nominations in 2018, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.
Review: It's Double the Holiday Fun at the Ooley Theatre With Two Special Christmas ShowsReview: It's Double the Holiday Fun at the Ooley Theatre With Two Special Christmas Shows
December 16, 2022

What did our critic think of MISSISSIPPI MOTEL AND A NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS NIGHT at Ooley Theatre?
Review: 'TIS THE SEASON to See Live Theatre at B Street!Review: 'TIS THE SEASON to See Live Theatre at B Street!
December 9, 2022

Reindeer and aliens and elves, oh my! The B Street Theatre has kicked off the holiday season for the family with ‘Tis the Season, a rollicking romp of holiday cheer that is guaranteed to entertain kids and adults alike. Written by the B Street Company, this show is a collection of festive stories that embody the essence of this time of year.
share