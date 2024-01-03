Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento

Playing Through January 7th

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Sacramento Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Sacramento Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 2 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Harris Center for the Arts to Present an Evening of Classic Rock and Roll With CLASSIC ALB Photo 3 Harris Center for the Arts to Present an Evening of Classic Rock and Roll With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE
Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway Sac Photo 4 Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway Sacramento

Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento

What you oughta know is that Broadway Sacramento is starting off the New Year with a bang. Raw, emotional, and energizing are the words to kick off 2024, as the National tour of Jagged Little Pill, The Musical hits Sacramento this week. It was inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name and, like the album, is a Grammy Award-winner. It also won two Tony Awards after its 2019 opening. While the musical uses songs from Morisette’s album, it is not the jukebox musical I was expecting. It features an original book by Diablo Cody that highlights the challenges facing an outwardly perfect suburban family, reminding us all to never judge a book by its cover…or a soccer mom by her minivan.

The story starts with Mary Jane Healy writing her family’s annual Christmas letter. That alone would make her unlikeable, but she continues to aggravate with her domestic perfection. Her son is a successful swimmer who gets into Harvard, her husband is a workaholic lawyer, and her daughter is adopted, giving MJ more bragging rights as the mom to a token person of color.   Her carefully crafted house of cards is about to come down, though, because behind her façade is a woman with deep-rooted trauma who tries to numb her pain with street drugs when her prescriptions run out. She is slowly losing control, as her daughter is experimenting with her sexuality, her son is questioning his integrity, and her husband is insisting on couples counseling. While the Healys, and MJ in particular, are an easy target to make fun of, they face issues that affect everyone, regardless of race or socioeconomic status.

The book on its own would be great, but the situations give Morissette’s music new meaning, making the production even more powerful. In “All I Really Want,” the Healy family begs for understanding. They each want to be seen, understood, and, most importantly, heard. Julie Reiber is a compelling Mary Jane, with all of the appropriate trappings of an attractive, successful, and white suburban mom. When she opens her mouth to belt it out, though, she becomes something more. A force of nature, an enigma, and a woman like any other who is dealing with her demons as best as she can. She finds her voice in “Forgiven,” and what a voice it is. Similarly, Jade McLeod’s Jo (MJ’s daughter Frankie’s friend), is wrestling with her own coming-of-age lessons. She is in love with Frankie and is devastated when the feelings aren’t reciprocated in the way she hopes. Her anguish and rage are palpable and refreshing in a phenomenal rendition of “You Oughta Know.” My favorite number of the show is undoubtedly “Uninvited,” where MJ wrestles with the psyche of her younger self. It’s a dance of contradictions, forgiveness, and, eventually, release. Luckily, she gets a second chance to make peace with her ghosts and claim authenticity, even if it is in the form of another Christmas letter.

When I first heard the name, Jagged Little Pill, I thought, “Oh, no. Another musician’s life story.” What I got was something entirely unexpected. This is a prompt to evaluate relationships and what is truly important in life. Hot-button issues like rape, racism, and substance abuse fit into a singular family unit not unlike any of ours, reminding us that tough things happen to everyone. The show also made me reflect upon my own relationships, for I saw some of myself in Mary Jane. Not the oxycodone part, but the push for perfectionism. When her family extended her grace and understanding after her overdose, I questioned if I would grant the same to one of my loved ones. I didn’t like the answer, and that’s something that I am going to work on in the new year. Encouraging people to be their authentic selves and giving love when they make mistakes is something that we all need more of. As Alanis says, “You live, you learn, you love, you learn.”

Jagged Little Pill, The Musical plays at Broadway Sacramento through January 7th. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Celebration Arts to Present FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINB Photo
Celebration Arts to Present FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF

Celebration Arts presents 'FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF,' a powerful exploration of racism, oppression, and sexism through poetry, music, and dance. Don't miss this transformative Black storytelling experience during Black History Month.

2
Review: CINDERELLA Charmed at Sierra Rep Photo
Review: CINDERELLA Charmed at Sierra Rep

While the curtain has closed on Sierra Repertory Theatre’s holiday production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, I would be remiss in not acknowledging the quality of another successful SRT show. As most probably know, Cinderella was the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that was made specifically for television. Its 1957 debut featured Julie Andrews, the quintessential Rodgers and Hammerstein leading lady. It spurred multiple spinoffs, including the 2013 Broadway adaptation with a revised book by Douglas Carter Beane. New and improved, this isn’t your grandmother’s Cinderella. Its comedy and messages are a delight for an entirely new generation.

3
Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway Sac Photo
Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway Sacramento

It came after Christmas, bringing with it good cheer. It even brought Whos and Max the Reindeer. A trailer it pulled, full of sets and bright dresses. Whoville, wrapped presents, and sky-high coiffed tresses. A makeup designer and green fur hairdresser, the Grinch couldn’t wait to sing out and impress her! In true Grinchy fashion, he didn’t take pity on any of the kiddos in our River City. He plotted and schemed and watched his greed grow, until the curtain came up on Broadway Sacramento. Yes, my friends, you’ve read that right! Tonight, and the next night, and a night after that, How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will steal your hearts in two seconds flat.

4
Harris Center for the Arts to Present an Evening of Classic Rock and Roll With CLASSIC ALB Photo
Harris Center for the Arts to Present an Evening of Classic Rock and Roll With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present an evening of classic rock and roll when CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers, on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30pm.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law schoo... Courtney Symes">(read more about this author)

Review: CINDERELLA Charmed at Sierra RepReview: CINDERELLA Charmed at Sierra Rep
Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway SacramentoReview: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway Sacramento
Review: A RAISIN IN THE SUN Closes the Year at Celebration ArtsReview: A RAISIN IN THE SUN Closes the Year at Celebration Arts
Interview: Christopher Michael of CINDERELLA At Sierra Rep Shares His Thoughts on the West Coast, WICKED, and the Wonderful World of SonoraInterview: Christopher Michael of CINDERELLA At Sierra Rep Shares His Thoughts on the West Coast, WICKED, and the Wonderful World of Sonora

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Sacramento The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Harris Center (5/09-5/12)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
Seussical, The Musical in Sacramento Seussical, The Musical
Davis Musical Theatre Company (1/05-1/28)
The Play That Goes Wrong in Sacramento The Play That Goes Wrong
Woodland Opera House (1/19-2/04)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
Cabaret in Sacramento Cabaret
Stockton Civic Theatre (4/11-5/05)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Sacramento My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/16-4/17)
Polka dot chocolate bars in Sacramento Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You