Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
Review: It's Double the Holiday Fun at the Ooley Theatre With Two Special Christmas Shows

Review: It's Double the Holiday Fun at the Ooley Theatre With Two Special Christmas Shows

Mississippi Motel and A Naughty Christmas Night Run For Two Nights Only

Dec. 16, 2022  

An evening of cozy Christmas entertainment is what's in store this weekend at the Ooley Theatre with two special productions by local playwrights. You will not want to miss this unique two-for-one opportunity, as it runs for only two nights. The reflective Mississippi Motel is followed by a fun and risqué sketch, A Naughty Christmas Night.

The lighthearted piece of this duet is the screenplay of an adult version of the classic Christmas poem, "The Night Before Christmas." Written by local screenwriter Sharon Perpignani and adapted for the stage by Elise M. Hodge, A Naughty Christmas Night trades kerchiefs, caps, and reindeer for booze, boxers, and boobs. Combative narrators tell the story of a family who completely bypassed the Polar Express for a one-way ticket on the Hot Mess Express, with a stop on the roof to raise such a clatter. Dickensian decorum wars with the dad's bod in a bid to see who can get the most verbiage (and middle fingers) out to an audience equally amused and amazed at this mash-up between "Jackass," "Christmas Vacation," and Clement Clarke Moore's holiday staple. The human cat sums up the merriment emanating from the stage, "Merry Christmas to all and we hope you enjoy this ridiculous distraction."

Conversely, the substance of the evening comes in the form of Tim Foley's Mississippi Motel. "America's Got Talent" winner Brandon Leake brings his heart to the role of Johnny Earl Duke, a formerly successful recording artist who went down the wrong path. Local favorite Brooklynn T. Solomon plays his codependent sidepiece, an earnest and needy dreamer named Dina. Emotional dialogue conveys the desperation to go back to a simpler time on Dina's part, as Solomon delivers her wrenching, yet matter-of-fact, observation, "We're out of drugs, we're out of money, we're out of luck." Although we root for Dina to make her luck (and escape) the entire show, can she outrun her addictions and Johnny's silver tongue? Both artists paint a sympathetic portrait of how easy it is to turn down the path of addiction and how quickly one can lose everything they've ever held dear, but also how quickly a glimmer of hope can turn into a bright ray of possibilities, especially on Christmas Eve.

EMH Productions/The Artist's Collective is performing both shows at the Ooley Theatre on December 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets may be found at www.EMHBoxOffice.com. More information may be found at www.EMHPros.weebly.com.

Photo credit: Elise Hodge



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; at Rocklin Community Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; at Rocklin Community Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: TIS THE SEASON to See Live Theatre at B Street! Photo
Review: 'TIS THE SEASON to See Live Theatre at B Street!
Reindeer and aliens and elves, oh my! The B Street Theatre has kicked off the holiday season for the family with ‘Tis the Season, a rollicking romp of holiday cheer that is guaranteed to entertain kids and adults alike. Written by the B Street Company, this show is a collection of festive stories that embody the essence of this time of year.
Sierra Stages And Miners Foundry Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY Photo
Sierra Stages And Miners Foundry Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY
Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry are thrilled to present A Christmas Memory as the final Theater by the Book staged reading of 2022. There will be one performance only on Wednesday, December 21.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celelebrates the Music of Aretha Franklin at the Fox in January Photo
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celelebrates the Music of Aretha Franklin at the Fox in January
The American Theatre Guild will present the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES and will take the Fox Performing Arts Center stage Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law sc... (read more about this author)


Review: 'TIS THE SEASON to See Live Theatre at B Street!Review: 'TIS THE SEASON to See Live Theatre at B Street!
December 9, 2022

Reindeer and aliens and elves, oh my! The B Street Theatre has kicked off the holiday season for the family with ‘Tis the Season, a rollicking romp of holiday cheer that is guaranteed to entertain kids and adults alike. Written by the B Street Company, this show is a collection of festive stories that embody the essence of this time of year.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Sacramento Theatre CompanyReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Sacramento Theatre Company
December 4, 2022

As we reach the end of 2022, it’s time to pause and reflect on the past year. Have we been naughty or nice? Stingy or generous? While most of us can’t boast of being the best miser, like Scrooge, or the most innocent, like Tiny Tim, we can find solace that we are somewhere in the middle and most likely will not be visited by three specters in the middle of the night. As familiar as A Christmas Carol is to most of us, it continues to teach us lessons almost 180 years after its inception. As Director Michael Laun says, “All we need to do is place a cardboard sign in the hands of the ‘beggar child’ and we can see the relevance still today.” Indeed, its themes of helping the needy and the greed of the wealthy are themes that we see every night on our television news. Change Scrooge to a contemporary politician or business mogul and A Christmas Carol could be set in 2022 America. Charles Dickens was a staunch proponent of social reform, and the Sacramento Theatre Company champions his vision with their adaptation of this staple of the holiday season.
Review: LIFE SUCKS Doesn't Suck at Big Idea TheatreReview: LIFE SUCKS Doesn't Suck at Big Idea Theatre
November 29, 2022

Thanksgiving this year was a wonderful gathering at home, enjoying the riches of food and family. Ironically, the next night was spent ruminating about how Life Sucks. This work by playwright Aaron Posner is a modern adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s 1898 play, Uncle Vanya. Big Idea Theatre has brought this tale to life with a mishmash of quirky personalities and underground flair.
Review: THE LOST CLAUS Finds Christmas Spirit at the B Street TheatreReview: THE LOST CLAUS Finds Christmas Spirit at the B Street Theatre
November 23, 2022

‘Tis the season to be jolly!  Unless you’re Santa, whose ancient body has compiled a laundry list of ailments. Playwright Buck Busfield has imagined a contemporary North Pole in this sweet and salty tale of Christmas hijinks at the B Street Theatre.
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT Sparks Dialogue at Sacramento State's Playwrights TheatreReview: THE LARAMIE PROJECT Sparks Dialogue at Sacramento State's Playwrights Theatre
November 21, 2022

As I watched The Laramie Project at Sacramento State University on Saturday night, I thought to myself how far we’ve come as a society and how much progress we’ve made since 1998. That was the year Matthew Shepard was beaten and tied to a fence in rural Wyoming by two young men – left to die simply because he was gay. What I didn’t know was that, at about the same time, another tragedy was unfolding in Colorado as another young man opened fire on innocent victims at an LGBTQ nightclub, proving that we have much further to go and illuminating the importance of pieces like The Laramie Project.
share