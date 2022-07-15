Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: It's Another Op'nin, Another Show With KISS ME, KATE at Broadway At Music Circus

Review: It's Another Op'nin, Another Show With KISS ME, KATE at Broadway At Music Circus

Plays through July 17

Register for Sacramento News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  

Another classic from the 1940s is gracing the stage at Broadway at Music Circus. This time, it's Kiss Me, Kate, the musical-within-a-musical that cemented Cole Porter's return to Broadway as a successful lyricist and composer. It ended up being Porter's longest-running Broadway show and won the very first Tony Award for Best Musical.

The show was inspired by real-life acting couple Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, whose tumultuous relationship during a run of The Taming of the Shrew fascinated producer Arnold Saint-Subber. He asked another battling couple, Bella and Samuel Spewack, to write the book for Kiss Me, Kate in 1947. All the experience in fighting paid off, and a classic was born.

Kiss Me, Kate cleverly stages a play within a musical by telling the story of two divorced actors, Fred Graham (Chris Hoch) and Lilli Vanessi (Kristen Beth Williams). While working together on a production of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, dying embers of attraction are stoked and rekindled, then extinguished and rekindled again...but hilariously so. A secondary romance involves opportunistic up-and-coming actors Lois Lane (Emma Degerstedt) and Bill Calhoun (Michael Starr). Throw in a case of mistaken identity with the mob, a rigid Vice-Presidential hopeful, and some risqué sexual undertones (especially for the 1940s) and you get a recipe for laugh-out-loud fun.

Degerstedt's Lois Lane is uncultured, airheaded, and crafty. She knows how to use her sex appeal to get what she wants, whether it be a diamond bracelet, a role, or a husband. In the audience favorite, "Tom, Dick or Harry," her Shrew character Bianca promises her three suitors that she's eager to marry "any Tom, Harry or Dick," and we can imagine why as they chant, "a dicka dick, a dicka dick, a dicka dick." On the opposite side of the spectrum is Williams' Lilli Vanessi, a pampered and ill-tempered diva who mirrors her Shrew counterpart, Katharine, who is the one in need of taming. Despite her violent tendencies, she's a likeable shrew and everyone (yes, even the men) loved her fiery "I Hate Men." The inarguable glue of the show, however, is Hoch and his powerful portrayal of Graham and Petruchio. If anyone can tame a shrew, it's this guy. Hoch turns what could be a sensitive theme into a funny satire of practices past and reveals a tender side in his jaw-dropping "So In Love" reprise.

With energetic hit numbers like "Another Op'nin', Another Show," "Wunderbar," and the jazzy "Too Darn Hot," we are steeped in nostalgia and enjoying every minute. The masterful Shrew crew will keep you entertained and forgetting about your gas tank for a blissful, toe-tapping 2 and a half hours. So, "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" and get down to Music Circus!

Kiss Me, Kate plays at Broadway at Music Circus through July 17. For tickets and more information, call (916) 557-1999 or visit BroadwaySacramento.com.

Photo credit: Charr Crail



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Sacramento Stories

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who is currently taking a hiatus from the work force to raise four children. She is a board member of the La Sierra Soccer Club and volunteers in various... (read more about this author)

Review: CAROUSEL Has June Bustin' Out All Over at Broadway At Music Circus
June 30, 2022

The world has changed a lot since 1945, when Carousel opened on Broadway.  The Tony Awards hadn’t been established yet.  Interracial marriage was not yet legal.  Its score speaks of a bygone era when people comported themselves with a certain modesty and societal rules were very different.  One would wonder how such a show has survived through the years, but Rodgers and Hammerstein’s second musical has themes that are relevant today.  Domestic violence, poor choices, hope, and redemption are all things that society still experiences.
BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS Kicks Off Summer at Broadway At Music Circus
June 15, 2022

After being dark for two years, Broadway at Music Circus opened its 2022 season with Kinky Boots, the glittery hit from Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein and 80s icon Cyndi Lauper.  After opening on Broadway in 2013, it surprised everyone by surpassing its competition and securing a season-high 13 Tony Award nominations and 6 wins.  In addition to Best Musical, Kinky Boots won the Tony for Best Original Score, making Lauper the first woman to win alone in that category-in her first foray into Broadway composing. 
BWW Review: TOOTSIE Closes the Season at Broadway Sacramento
May 18, 2022

Broadway Sacramento is closing out their 2022 Broadway on Tour season with the first national tour of Tootsie.  Based on the 1982 film of the same name, Tootsie features music and lyrics by David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and a Tony Award-winning book by Robert Horn.  Rolling Stone called it “musical comedy heaven” and they’re not wrong.   Easily the funniest show of the season, Tootsie is full of one-liners, sarcastic wit, and self-deprecating humor. 
BWW Interview: Todd Schroeder's YOUNG ARTISTS' GRANT Benefit Concert Returns to Sonora High School
April 17, 2022

This year's graduating seniors have had anything but a normal high school experience and the past two years have taught them resilience, flexibility, and grace. Undoubtedly, they deserve a bit of celebration for their tenacity and courage. Luckily for students at Sonora High School, Todd Schroeder is back after a five-year hiatus to raise money for the Todd Schroeder Young Artists' Grant to benefit young graduates going into the arts. Todd himself is a graduate of Sonora High School who went on to a successful career as a pianist, composer, and music director. Since 1995, Todd has been giving back to the community with this grant. This year boasts an impressive lineup of celebrities, such as Jason Alexander of Seinfeld fame. Broadway World spoke to Todd about his organization and what we can look forward to at this year's benefit concert that will be happening in Sonora on April 30.
BWW Review: WICKED is Decidedly 'Popular' at Broadway Sacramento
April 3, 2022

It’s been almost 19 years since Wicked debuted on Broadway, but you would never know it by the reception Sacramento gave the national tour this week.  Read our critic's review of the show 'Wicked has lost none of its salability and the energy was palpable in the room in anticipation of the show that surpassed Les Miserables to become Broadway’s fifth longest-running musical.'