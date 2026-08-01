Review: HELL'S KITCHEN is on Fire at Broadway Sacramento

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Step into the concrete jungle where dreams are made of! Broadway Sacramento’s newest tour is aptly titled for our Sacramento summers, and Hell’s Kitchen is heating up the stage. This coming-of-age musical features the music and lyrics of Alicia Keys and is overflowing with enough heart, soul, and energy to light up Times Square. This two-time Tony Award-winning jukebox musical is much more than just familiar hits. It’s an inspiring, semi-autobiographical story about family, first love, and finding your voice, all wrapped up in one electrifying evening of theatre.

Set in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan during the 1990s, the musical follows Ali, a bright and determined seventeen-year-old desperate to experience life beyond her mother’s walls. As Ali begins to rebel, she falls for the older Knuck, which causes friction at home. She also discovers an outlet for her pain in a passion for music through the guidance of her neighbor, Miss Liza Jane. Her father Davis’ re-entry into her life serves as a catalyst for self-reflection and newfound confidence. As every good coming-of-age story reminds us, growing up means making many mistakes before discovering who you are.

The score is exactly what audiences come hoping to hear. Alicia Keys' biggest hits are beautifully woven into the narrative, making each song feel like a natural extension of the story. There are also new songs written specifically for the show. The opening number immediately immerses the audience in the sights and sounds of New York City, setting an exhilarating pace that continues for the entire production. "No One" is both heartfelt and vocally stunning, showcasing the special bond that exists between a mother and daughter, while "Empire State of Mind" transforms the theatre into a celebration of one of the greatest cities in the world. Choreography by Camille A. Brown captures the vibrant energy of the urban landscape and highlights the ensemble’s talent. My favorite moment, however, was "Gramercy Park," a beautifully staged number that reveals the emotional depth beneath the spectacle.

The cast is exceptional across the board. Recent high school graduate Maya Drake portrays Ali, delivering a star-making performance. She balances youthful rebellion with vulnerability, showcasing a maturity beyond her years while soaring effortlessly through the demanding score. Kennedy Caughell’s Jersey is equally compelling as a mother who is fierce, flawed, and deeply loving all at once. At my performance, Davis was played by Alfred Jackson, who exudes so much warmth and spirit that his transgressions are mostly forgiven. JonAvery Worrell plays Knuck, whose charm and vulnerability make it easy to understand why Ali is drawn to him. My favorite supporting performance, however, belongs to Miss Liza Jane. Roz White inhabits her fully, taking command of the stage with grit, heart, and powerfully mesmerizing vocals.

The production itself never loses momentum. Hell's Kitchen exceeded my expectations by delivering the hits audiences know and love, introducing new music, and telling an uplifting story that can stand on its own. Filled with powerhouse performances, infectious energy, and enough heart to satisfy even Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen is the perfect way for Broadway Sacramento fans to spend a summer evening.

Hell’s Kitchen plays at Broadway Sacramento through August 9th. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo: Maya Drake and the company of the North American Tour of Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen. Photo by Marc J Franklin.

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