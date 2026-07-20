ELF THE MUSICAL Will Return to Harris Center as Part of New North American Tour

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The new North American tour of Elf The Musical will stop at Harris Center in Folsom from November 4-8, 2026.

The engagement follows the success of last year's limited Broadway holiday run and brings the beloved musical back to audiences in a new touring production inspired by the acclaimed 2024 Broadway revival.

Single tickets are on sale now through July 31, 2026. After July 31, single tickets will be temporarily unavailable before returning for sale at a later date. Broadway at the Harris Center subscription packages are also available through November 8.

Based on the beloved 2003 Elf film, Elf The Musical tells the story of Buddy, an orphan who accidentally crawls into Santa's sack of toys on Christmas Eve and is raised as an elf at the North Pole. After learning he is actually human, Buddy travels to New York City in search of his birth father, ultimately helping those around him rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

The new tour is based on the 2024 Broadway production, which earned widespread critical acclaim and broke box office records during its eight-week engagement at the Marquis Theatre. The production welcomed more than 94,000 audience members and set two box office records during its limited run.

The musical features a score by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

The production features original direction by Philip Wm. McKinley and original choreography by Liam Steel. The creative team also includes scenic and Costume Designer Tim Goodchild, lighting designer Patrick Woodroffe, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designers Ian William Galloway and Mesmer Studios, wig and hair designer Sam Cox, orchestrator Doug Besterman, additional arrangements and orchestrations by Alan Williams, music director Nate Patten, dance arranger David Chase, and tour casting by ARC.

Elf The Musical enjoyed two successful seasons in London's West End before returning to Broadway for the first time in more than a decade in 2024. The production was praised by critics, with The New York Times calling it "the kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter," while The New Yorker said it was "enough to make you believe in the magic of Christmas."

Casting for the North American tour will be announced at a later date.

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