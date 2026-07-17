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Video: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Choreographer Sara Edwards on Bringing Transylvania to Life at Sacramento Music Circus

Sara Edwards explains her approach to choreographing show-stopping numbers for the Sacramento Music Circus production.

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A new clip from Sacramento Music Circus features choreographer Sara Edwards discussing her work on the company's production of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, detailing how she uses movement and dance to transport audiences to Transylvania. Edwards speaks to the physical storytelling behind the show's dance numbers and the choreographic choices that drive the production's energy.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is based on Mel Brooks' beloved 1974 film parody of classic horror movies. The musical features music and lyrics by Brooks and a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and includes numbers such as 'Transylvania Mania,' 'He Vas My Boyfriend,' and 'Puttin' on the Ritz.' Brooks adapted the material for the stage in a Broadway production that opened in 2007.

The Sacramento Music Circus staging, which BroadwayWorld reviewed earlier this month, is directed by Glenn Casale and marks a Broadway At Music Circus Premiere for the title. The production runs at the UC Davis Health Pavilion through July 19 as part of the organization's 75th anniversary season.

BroadwayWorld also previewed the production ahead of its opening, offering an early look at the company's approach to the material. Edwards' interview adds further context to the choreographic vision behind one of the season's marquee offerings.

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Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Brings Life to Broadway At Music Circus
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