WONDER OF THE WORLD to Open as MSTW's Second Summer Show

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Main Street Theatre Works will continue their 22nd Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson with WONDER OF THE WORLD, by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by John Ewing.

WONDER OF THE WORLD is a hilarious and zany play that follows Cass (Stephanie Dyan) as she flees to the honeymoon capital of the world, Niagara Falls. After discovering a dirty little secret in her husband’s (Tom Roy) sweater drawer, she has no choice but to start a new life, and check off everything on her very long bucket list. During her journey of self-discovery, she crosses paths with a pleasantly suicidal alcoholic named Lois (Nikki Schallig), fleeing her husband for very different reasons. The two encounter a crazy cast of characters including a lonely tour-boat captain (Cameron Rose), a pair of bumbling private eyes (Janet Motenko & Earl Victorine), and a moonlighting therapist (Julie Anchor), all pushing them closer to the water’s edge.

WONDER OF THE WORLD runs Friday and Saturday nights from August 7 - September 5, 2026.

Main Street Theatre Works is a regional theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering their 22nd Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, MSTW continues its dedication to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

The setting for the Amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Gold Mine property, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across a bridge, into a grass-covered terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and professional-quality productions. You’re truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates opening at 6:30, show starting at 8:00pm. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnic dinners, beverage of choice, chairs, and jackets/blankets. And the theatre has its own micro-climate, so even on the hottest days, the evenings are beautiful, and by intermission, cool enough for a jacket. The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson.

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