Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HAIRSPRAY Welcomes the '60s to Broadway Sacramento!

Review: HAIRSPRAY Welcomes the '60s to Broadway Sacramento!

The Beat Doesn't Stop Until March 19th

Mar. 16, 2023  

Good morning, Sacramento! Hairspray has brought the beat to town, and you do not want to miss this spectacle of bright, brash, and beautiful 60s splendor! Based on the 1988 John Waters' movie that became a cult classic, Hairspray opened on Broadway in 2002. It garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and took home 8 wins, including Best Musical. Its staying power rests with the timeless music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and enduring themes woven throughout the book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan.

Hairspray follows the story of Tracy Turnblad (Niki Metcalf), a chubby high school misfit with the dream of making it onto the Corny Collins Show. Metcalf oozes teen angst as she tries to convince her mother, the large-and-in-charge Edna Turnblad, that she has the talent to audition for television. Edna is played by Andrew Levitt, who is known for winning the title of Miss Congeniality on RuPaul's Drag Race as his alter ego, Nina West. Levitt's personable Edna undergoes a huge metamorphosis as she evolves from a mousy housewife with a mullet to a confident, Lucille Ball-esque fashion maven. Tracy's improbable love interest, Link Larkin (Nick Cortazzo), is a teen heartthrob who has it all but must decide if he wants to pursue Tracy and affect social change or pursue his dream and lose his integrity.

Hairspray begins with inspiring nostalgia for a simpler time, when having hairspray and a radio were enough to please. Then, we become aware that those really weren't easier times. Tracy and her friends are fighting for integration on television, where "coloreds" and whites can dance together every day and not just on monthly "Negro Day." She and her friends have the same relationship issues with their parents that teens today have and they deal with body shaming just as we do now. The show resonates with audiences for the universal battles it presents as well as the immortal soundtrack featuring favorite staples. "Welcome to the '60s," "The Big Dollhouse," "(You're) Timeless to Me," and "Good Morning Baltimore" are numbers that will keep you fixated, dancing, and wanting to come back for more. The show's most recognizable song, "You Can't Stop the Beat," is an anthem for anyone who has ever felt like a misfit and a promise that progress is unstoppable. Coupled with energetic choreography by Robbie Roby and effervescent orchestral conduction by Julius LaFlamme, Hairspray is an inspiring and triumphantly bold splash of must-see fun and fervor.

Hairspray plays at Broadway Sacramento through March 19. More information and tickets may be found by visiting BroadwaySacramento.com, by calling (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H St. in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel




Review: TWELFTH NIGHT Celebrates Comedy at Big Idea Theatre Photo
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT Celebrates Comedy at Big Idea Theatre
What do Shakespeare and spring break in Florida have in common? Well, I will tell you! It is the festive new reimagining of Twelfth Night at Big Idea Theatre. Written at the turn of the 17th century, this work’s themes of mistaken identity and love triangles are enduring today but given a cleverly modern twist in this energetic adaptation.
HADESTOWN, AINT TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 – 24 Season Photo
HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 – 24 Season
Broadway Sacramento announced the 2023 – 24 Broadway On Tour season, featuring Sacramento premieres and more. See the lineup and learn how to purchase tickets!
Collaboration LAB Celebrates A New Home For 2023 Photo
Collaboration LAB Celebrates A New Home For 2023
Enjoy a taphouse beer or glass of wine along with the performances and presentations of area creatives at Collaboration LAB's new venue for March through October 2023 at the Cool River Pizza & Taphouse event room.
Celebration Arts Presents WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN By Aleshea Harris Photo
Celebration Arts Presents WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN By Aleshea Harris
Celebration Arts continues its 2023 Season with its second production, WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN, by Aleshea Harris.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law sc... (read more about this author)


Review: TWELFTH NIGHT Celebrates Comedy at Big Idea TheatreReview: TWELFTH NIGHT Celebrates Comedy at Big Idea Theatre
March 16, 2023

What do Shakespeare and spring break in Florida have in common? Well, I will tell you! It is the festive new reimagining of Twelfth Night at Big Idea Theatre. Written at the turn of the 17th century, this work’s themes of mistaken identity and love triangles are enduring today but given a cleverly modern twist in this energetic adaptation.
Review: Visit THE LOWER ROOM at Freefall StageReview: Visit THE LOWER ROOM at Freefall Stage
March 5, 2023

The Passion of Christ is a story that has inspired many retellings, from major motion pictures to plays on a smaller scale. Freefall Stage brings it to life with a thoughtful and timely production of The Lower Room, which gives an original perspective not often seen in theatre. It tells the story of Jesus’ last days through the eyes of those who took care of him in life and in death – the women. Written by Pat Wooley, The Lower Room has been bringing this reimagined experience to audiences for over 40 years.
Review: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street TheatreReview: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street Theatre
February 17, 2023

We’ve all heard of the Wright Brothers. Orville and Wilbur are introduced to us in elementary school as the first to invent the motor-operated airplane; however, there is so much more that we don’t know about these two fascinating individuals who forever changed the way that we travel. Jerry Montoya gives us a history lesson disguised in a delightfully entertaining package with his newest play, The Flying Machine: The Story of the Wright Brothers.
Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK Brings a Classic Thriller to Sacramento Theatre CompanyReview: WAIT UNTIL DARK Brings a Classic Thriller to Sacramento Theatre Company
February 8, 2023

Sacramento Theatre Company continues its season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense with the curiously intriguing and suspenseful thriller, Wait Until Dark. Written by Frederick Knott, the play first opened on Broadway in 1966 and ran for 373 performances. It was then made into a successful 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn.  This timeless classic is still delivering nail-biting tension over 50 years later, this time to STC’s Pollock Stage in director Natasha Hause’s brilliant rendering.
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Rocking at Broadway SacramentoReview: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Rocking at Broadway Sacramento
February 8, 2023

Even after 50 years, Jesus Christ Superstar is still rocking. It’s now celebrating its golden anniversary tour with a surplus of energy, talent, and, fittingly, golden glitter. It first began as a concept album in 1970 when the composers, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, were unable to get financial backing for a stage production. After the success of the album, the musical debuted on Broadway in 1971 and earned five Tony Award nominations.
share